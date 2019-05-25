Emergency kits

Napa County recommends residents have emergency kits with the following items:

- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

- Cell phone with chargers

- Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

- Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

- First aid kit

- Flashlight and extra batteries

- Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

- Local maps

- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

- Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

- Whistle to signal for help

- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Additional items to consider adding to an emergency supply kit:

- Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container

- Cash or traveler's checks and change

- Emergency reference material such as a first aid book

- Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

- Complete change of clothing including a long sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes

-Pet food

- Fire Extinguisher

- Matches in a waterproof container

- Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

- Paper and pencil

- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children