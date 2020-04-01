You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa County using Facebook in new ways to share COVID-19 news
alert featured
Social media

Napa County using Facebook in new ways to share COVID-19 news

Molly Rattigan

Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan hosting a segment of Napa Facebook Live that is helping to give residents information on the COVID-19 crisis.

 Barry Eberling

COVID-19 is a different type of emergency, so Napa County is turning to new ways to provide information to residents.

“We have upped our game with regard to our participation in the Facebook social media arena,” county Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon said.

Dillon posts a daily video update on the county’s Facebook page. She gives the number of county COVID-19 cases and how many people are being monitored for the virus. She might encourage shelter-at-home or talk about the county’s virtual local assistance center.

The county also offers shows of about a half-hour that viewers can watch live or later on. Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan has been the host, with guests such as county Public Health Officer Karen Relucio and Supervisor Ryan Gregory.

People watching the Facebook Live programs in real-time– programs are usually at 3 p.m. daily – can submit questions.

These aren't high-production-value, slick, in-the-studio affairs. Rather, it might be Dillon looking into her computer from what appears to be her house, or Rattigan and Gregory maintaining a six-foot social distance in a county conference room.

Amid the social media sea of COVID-19 rumors, the county’s Facebook shows are meant to be a rock of reliability. The county’s website shows the Relucio interview had more than 12,000 views and a show on library services amid the pandemic more than 4,000 views.

“This is one where as a county we’re working hard to deliver a coordinated message,” Gregory said. “This is one way for the county as an organization to do it, rather than as a bunch of individuals.”

Relucio on her show last Saturday took such questions from viewers as the difference between isolation and quarantine. The answer: both involve people having to stay in a room or house, but isolation is for the ill and quarantine for those who have had close contacts with the ill.

“These are orders and they are legally enforceable,” Relucio said.

Gregory on his Sunday show talked about COVID-19 impacts on the county budget and why the county can’t change the property tax deadline. He let Rattigan address questions involving the latest COVID-19 testing details, rather than try to wing it.

“I’m humble enough to admit when I don’t know something and that’s OK with people,” Gregory said.

Supervisors Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos deliver Facebook messages on COVID-19 in Spanish.

Dillon said the COVID-19 emergency is different from the county's fire, earthquake and flood emergencies over the past six years.

For one thing, it is a nationwide and worldwide emergency, rather than being only local. The county can’t override state executive orders. Relucio takes direction for the California Department of Public Health, she said.

The other is the length of this emergency, Dillon said.

So, for the foreseeable future, the county will be daily updating the COVID-19 situation on Facebook and giving citizens the chance to ask questions on Facebook Live. County officials who are usually seldom seen by the public-at-large will be in an unusually bright media spotlight.

“It’s different,” Dillon said. “We’re elected for public service and it takes different twists and turns you don’t expect.”

Go to https://www.facebook.com/NapaCounty/ to see the county’s Facebook COVID-19 updates and shows.

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News