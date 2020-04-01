Napa County using Facebook in new ways to share COVID-19 news

COVID-19 is a different type of emergency, so Napa County is turning to new ways to provide information to residents.
“We have upped our game with regard to our participation in the Facebook social media arena,” county Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon said.
Dillon posts a daily video update on the county’s Facebook page. She gives the number of county COVID-19 cases and how many people are being monitored for the virus. She might encourage shelter-at-home or talk about the county’s virtual local assistance center.
The county also offers shows of about a half-hour that viewers can watch live or later on. Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan has been the host, with guests such as county Public Health Officer Karen Relucio and Supervisor Ryan Gregory.
People watching the Facebook Live programs in real-time– programs are usually at 3 p.m. daily – can submit questions.
These aren't high-production-value, slick, in-the-studio affairs. Rather, it might be Dillon looking into her computer from what appears to be her house, or Rattigan and Gregory maintaining a six-foot social distance in a county conference room.
Amid the social media sea of COVID-19 rumors, the county’s Facebook shows are meant to be a rock of reliability. The county’s website shows the Relucio interview had more than 12,000 views and a show on library services amid the pandemic more than 4,000 views.
“This is one where as a county we’re working hard to deliver a coordinated message,” Gregory said. “This is one way for the county as an organization to do it, rather than as a bunch of individuals.”
Relucio on her show last Saturday took such questions from viewers as the difference between isolation and quarantine. The answer: both involve people having to stay in a room or house, but isolation is for the ill and quarantine for those who have had close contacts with the ill.
“These are orders and they are legally enforceable,” Relucio said.
Gregory on his Sunday show talked about COVID-19 impacts on the county budget and why the county can’t change the property tax deadline. He let Rattigan address questions involving the latest COVID-19 testing details, rather than try to wing it.
“I’m humble enough to admit when I don’t know something and that’s OK with people,” Gregory said.
Supervisors Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos deliver Facebook messages on COVID-19 in Spanish.
Dillon said the COVID-19 emergency is different from the county's fire, earthquake and flood emergencies over the past six years.
For one thing, it is a nationwide and worldwide emergency, rather than being only local. The county can’t override state executive orders. Relucio takes direction for the California Department of Public Health, she said.
The other is the length of this emergency, Dillon said.
So, for the foreseeable future, the county will be daily updating the COVID-19 situation on Facebook and giving citizens the chance to ask questions on Facebook Live. County officials who are usually seldom seen by the public-at-large will be in an unusually bright media spotlight.
“It’s different,” Dillon said. “We’re elected for public service and it takes different twists and turns you don’t expect.”
Go to https://www.facebook.com/NapaCounty/ to see the county’s Facebook COVID-19 updates and shows.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Main Street
Empty Kohl's parking lot
Napa Running Co.
Food pick up signs
VNV welcome center
Bread
Cleaning at the check out station
Restocking
Toilet paper
Toilet paper
More wipes
Restocking
Disinfectant wipes
Raley's eggs
Produce
Restocking
Raley's
Raley's signs
Raley's barriers
Raley's bulk foods
Raley's bulk bins
Eggs
Water
Water
Social distancing signs
Raley's check out
Stagecoach Express & Co.
Squeeze Inn Hamburgers
The parking lot at Redwood Plaza
Creations Fine Jewelers at Redwood Plaza
Baskin-Robbins
A laundromat at Redwood Plaza
Demand increases for Napa food relief
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
St. Helena Safeway
Downtown Calistoga
Napa Target
Ciccio
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Stocking at Target
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Hillside Christian Church online service
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
School offers free meals for kids
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.