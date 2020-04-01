Napa County using Facebook in new ways to share COVID-19 news

Amid the social media sea of COVID-19 rumors, the county’s Facebook shows are meant to be a rock of reliability. The county’s website shows the Relucio interview had more than 12,000 views and a show on library services amid the pandemic more than 4,000 views.

“This is one where as a county we’re working hard to deliver a coordinated message,” Gregory said. “This is one way for the county as an organization to do it, rather than as a bunch of individuals.”

Relucio on her show last Saturday took such questions from viewers as the difference between isolation and quarantine. The answer: both involve people having to stay in a room or house, but isolation is for the ill and quarantine for those who have had close contacts with the ill.

“These are orders and they are legally enforceable,” Relucio said.

Gregory on his Sunday show talked about COVID-19 impacts on the county budget and why the county can’t change the property tax deadline. He let Rattigan address questions involving the latest COVID-19 testing details, rather than try to wing it.

“I’m humble enough to admit when I don’t know something and that’s OK with people,” Gregory said.