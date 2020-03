The Napa Valley Vet Connect is canceling its monthly meeting on March 12 as a health precaution because of concerns over the coronavirus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The meeting serves as a resource for veterans and their families, helping to connect to services.

Veterans are asked to instead submit emails to vets@napavets.com with any questions or to call for the appropriate referral. The phone number is 707-253-4558.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0