Napa Valley’s vineyards are its trademark. But the well-manicured rows aren’t just a cash crop.
Though firefighters view vineyards as an important asset to be protected, they “make great defensible space around homes or structures,” said Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Division Chief Thomas Knecht.
Defensible space refers to an area surrounding a building that has been maintained or cleared of vegetation in order to slow a fire’s spread toward the building. Any time that an area is converted for agricultural purposes, much of the native, flammable vegetation is removed, he said.
Those vineyards aren’t the only well-known regional feature that can curb fires. The famous Bay Area fog that creeps into parts of Napa County plays a role too, Knecht said.
“When we have fog coming in and out, we see less intense fires at lower elevations when they ignite,” he said.
The difference in the relative humidity — or the amount of water vapor in the air — of elevations below and above 1,500 feet can differ by as much as 10 percentage points. That poses a threat to parts of the valley such as Atlas Peak, Lake Berryessa, Capell Valley and Pope Valley, he said.
But even with the help of fog and defensible space in the region, what happens if heavy winds and a couple of hot, dry weeks are thrown into the mix?
All bets are off, he said.
Don’t let slow fire season fool you
Northern California’s 2019 wildfire season has been relatively quiet so far with 1,500 fires spanning 12,000 acres, according to Cal Fire figures released last week. At this time last year, 1,800 fires had burned 680,000 acres.
Fire officials credit heavy rains last winter.
“We’re not taking it for granted at all,” Knecht said. “It could change at a moment’s notice.”
Take the 2017 Northern California fires, for example. Though Knecht called those fires a “one in a hundred year weather event,” “crazy droughts” and intense winds led to fires that nobody had ever seen before, he said. The silver lining: those fires got people to pay attention to their role in preventing fires and being prepared.
“When you have fire spitting ahead of itself” because of heavy winds, Knecht said, “leaping over a vineyard is nothing.”
Napa County was threatened earlier this summer with the Sand Fire that burned 2,500 acres from Colusa, through Yolo County and up to the Napa County border. It started June 8 during a red flag warning for strong winds and low humidity, he said.
Napa County may be fortunate to have fog and agricultural land, but it’s not so lucky to have lots of chamise growing in its more rural areas. Chamise is a grassy, oily plant that burns well and can be “explosive” in providing heat for a fire’s forward progression, said Napa Fire Chief Steven Brassfield. It isn’t found much in the city limits, he said.
Cal Fire monitors the moisture levels of chamise in Napa County and other places. Brush fields can be highly flammable when moisture levels drop below 60 percent, Knecht said.
Cal Fire has observed — in Napa County and elsewhere — that chamise moisture levels this year mirror those in previous years around June.
“We basically have bought ourselves a month,” Knecht said.
Cal Fire is seeing small grass fires, but brush isn’t burning in the way that they would expect. Unfortunately, Knecht said, that means officials expect to see fire conditions in 2019 September that they would normally see in August, a historically dangerous fire month.
“I don’t believe that we’ve reverted back to normal, I don’t think that the last four years were an anomaly,” he said. “I think that is the new normal.”
Knecht urges people to visit readyforwildfire.org for resources on wildfire preparedness. There, visitors can find information to create a wildfire action plan.
Ensure you have important documents easily accessible, a supply of clothes and plans to get pets in carriers, he said. If a fire is approaching and you don’t feel safe, don’t wait to be told to leave, Knecht said — just go.