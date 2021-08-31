Napa County want to remain whole amid state, Congressional districts

Napa County is arguing that it should not be split up among districts as the state redraws boundaries for Assembly, state Senate and Congressional districts.

Redistricting is underway statewide in light of the 2020 Census. The California Citizens Redistricting Commission is holding public hearings prior to making decisions and is to release proposed district maps later this year.

One local fear is new district lines could put different sections of the county in different districts. Then parts might no longer be represented by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, state Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters or Rep. Mike Thomson, D-St. Helena.

Officials worry that might dilute the county's clout in Sacramento and D.C.

“Anything is possible,” county Supervisor Belia Ramos said recently. “I’ll continue to advocate and stay engaged in the redistricting process to advocate for keeping our community of interest intact.”

County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said Napa County is relatively small and should be easier to keep in single districts. That’s opposed to large counties such as Contra Costa County, which are more likely to be split among multiple districts.