Napa County want to remain whole amid state, Congressional districts

Napa County is arguing that it should not be split up among districts as the state redraws boundaries for Assembly, state Senate and Congressional districts.
Redistricting is underway statewide in light of the 2020 Census. The California Citizens Redistricting Commission is holding public hearings prior to making decisions and is to release proposed district maps later this year.
One local fear is new district lines could put different sections of the county in different districts. Then parts might no longer be represented by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, state Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters or Rep. Mike Thomson, D-St. Helena.
Officials worry that might dilute the county's clout in Sacramento and D.C.
“Anything is possible,” county Supervisor Belia Ramos said recently. “I’ll continue to advocate and stay engaged in the redistricting process to advocate for keeping our community of interest intact.”
County Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said Napa County is relatively small and should be easier to keep in single districts. That’s opposed to large counties such as Contra Costa County, which are more likely to be split among multiple districts.
The idea behind redistricting is to keep the population in each district equal and keep “communities of interests” together.
A challenge is that American Canyon is next to Vallejo and Solano County and the more urban Bay Area. But local officials say the city’s real “community of interest” is the rest of Napa County.
After all, a prominent gateway sign in American Canyon says “Where your Napa Valley experience begins,” not “your Vallejo experience.”
Ramos recalled that the first draft of a Census 2010 redistricting map a decade ago put American Canyon in another district than the remainder of Napa County. In the end, that proposal didn’t move forward.
American Vice Mayor Mark Joseph at the April 6 City Council meeting talked about that incident. American Canyon took exception to the idea and organized a busload of residents to go to San Francisco to successfully lobby the redistricting commission, he said.
“Hopefully, they won’t make that same mistake again,” he said. “But just in case, we can always talk about getting another bus ride.”
American Canyon is part of Napa County, Mayor Leon Garcia said. It is the logistics center for the wine industry.
Napa County is taking nothing for granted this time around.
“The city of American Canyon’s interests rest within Napa County and its residents are key participants in Napa’s countywide interests,” county Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza wrote to the state redistricting commission.
Another concern mentioned by county officials is to keep Napa County in the same districts as counties with similar concerns. It wants to be with counties such Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo, given shared watersheds and agricultural interests.
The 14-member redistricting commission has five Democrats, five Republicans and four people unaffiliated with either party.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
