Napa County wants $26 million windfall to have big impact

“This is not just a child care issue, this is an economic issue,” Lubensky said.

Since January 2020, the community has lost at least 118 child care slots, she said. A child care owner in the city of Napa told her recently that three teachers left over the past month because of the cost of housing.

Paul Wisniewski of Soaring Wings child care and preschool in Napa wants to help child care operations on the business side. He described a business plan to create 140 slots over three years by opening 10 child care homes.

“Child care is both a labor in love and a lesson in business perseverance,” Wisniewski told supervisors.

Several supervisors endorsed doing something on the child care front. Other possible spending ideas also came up.

One is expanding the use of recycled water. That would involve working with the Napa Sanitation District, which turns sewage from city of Napa homes and businesses into water to be used for irrigation.

Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza wants to do more with mobile health outreach, as has been done during the pandemic. He called it “taking health care to people.”

“That need doesn’t go away,” he said.