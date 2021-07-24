Napa County wants $26 million windfall to have big impact

Napa County has $26.75 million to spend and child care and recycled water could be among the beneficiaries.
The county can’t simply create a wish list with just any dream projects. Money from the federal American Rescue Plan pandemic relief package is restricted to certain eligible uses.
Still, the potential spending scope is wide enough that the county isn’t thinking small. Words such as “transformational” and “big oomph” were in the air at this week's Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting.
“This legislation is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Michele Grupe of the Cope Family Center and Napa Community Leaders Coalition.
The county Board of Supervisors endorsed putting the money into three buckets to spend over three years. A public health response bucket would have $9 million, a community and equity investment bucket $9 million and an infrastructure bucket $8.75 million.
Various community members requested the county spend $2 million on stabilizing and rebuilding the local child care system. They said they want struggling families to find good, affordable child care, allowing parents to work. They want more child care workers.
The county has one child care slot for every four children — and that statistic comes from before the pandemic, said Erika Lubensky, executive director of Community Resources for Children.
“This is not just a child care issue, this is an economic issue,” Lubensky said.
Since January 2020, the community has lost at least 118 child care slots, she said. A child care owner in the city of Napa told her recently that three teachers left over the past month because of the cost of housing.
Paul Wisniewski of Soaring Wings child care and preschool in Napa wants to help child care operations on the business side. He described a business plan to create 140 slots over three years by opening 10 child care homes.
“Child care is both a labor in love and a lesson in business perseverance,” Wisniewski told supervisors.
Several supervisors endorsed doing something on the child care front. Other possible spending ideas also came up.
One is expanding the use of recycled water. That would involve working with the Napa Sanitation District, which turns sewage from city of Napa homes and businesses into water to be used for irrigation.
Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza wants to do more with mobile health outreach, as has been done during the pandemic. He called it “taking health care to people.”
“That need doesn’t go away,” he said.
Supervisor Diane Dillon wants to expand broadband access in the county. Among other things, she said that would improve access to telemedicine, education and other online services.
“That’s not going away,” Dillon said. “We need to deal with that.”
County Executive Minh Tran talked of being careful about the spending requirements. The county wants to avoid having the federal government later deem that some expenditures don't qualify and "claw back" the money.
"That is the reason why staff is being very deliberate — a little bit slow, but very deliberate — about what is the next step," Tran said.
County officials expressed hope they won’t have to use all of the $9 million in the three-year bucket for COVID-19 public health response. That would free up more money for the other two buckets.
More is to come on spending the $26.75 million.
“This will be a multi-year conversation,” Assistant County Executive Officer Becky Craig said.
The American Rescue Plan passed in 2021 to spend money on COVID-19 pandemic recovery. Counties can spend on health care response, addressing negative economic impacts, replacing public sector revenue loss, premium pay for essential workers and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, according to the National Association of Counties.
