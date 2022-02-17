Napa County wants comments on potential housing sites

Napa County is preparing to take an in-depth look at how potential rural housing sites might affect such things as world-famous wine country agriculture and traffic.

It wants to hear from people about what they think needs to be considered.

The county’s state housing mandate is to make room for 1,014 housing units in the unincorporated area from 2023-2031. The county plans to transfer 90% of this total to local cities using transfer agreements.

That leaves 106 homes to be built in rural areas, 61 of them for low-income residents. Plus, the county wants to perhaps double the state-mandated total as a buffer, in case some homes don’t get built.

Given such constraints as agricultural preservation, wildfire danger, and lack of sewer and water systems, the county has struggled to find potential rural multi-family housing sites.

Silverado, the former Stonebridge School property in the Carneros, the Foster Road area near the city of Napa, Lake Berryessa, sites near the Carneros Resort and Spa and vacant state property such as near Napa State Hospital are candidates.

Napa County is updating the housing element of its general plan. The effort includes doing an environmental impact report (EIR) that will consider how these potential housing sites might affect agriculture, transportation, noise, water, energy, air quality, aesthetics, and other factors.

The EIR will look at potential significant impacts, possible mitigations, and alternatives. It will identify an environmentally superior alternative.

Jake Ruygt of the California Native Plant Society local chapter wrote to the county with a suggestion for EIR exploration.

“In the face of declining annual rainfall, it is imperative that the study also include impacts on overall water use and availability,” he wrote. “Continued urban and agricultural growth is placing greater demands on water supplies, wetlands and streams.”

He’ll get his wish.

“Water supply absolutely is an issue we’ll have to address in the EIR,” consultant Hillary Gitelman said.

The public can submit comments on topics to be addressed by the EIR by 5 p.m. Feb. 25. Email comments to Trevor Hawkes at Trevor.Hawkes@countyofnapa.org or write to him at 1195 Third St., Suite 210, in Napa.

On Wednesday, Feb. 16, the Planning Commission held a scoping session so residents could comment verbally on the scope and content of the EIR. No one from public spoke.

A draft EIR for the county’s housing element update is to be available for public review by late June. The county would respond to comments, with EIR certification to come by year’s end.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

