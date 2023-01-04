 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Napa County wants drought-breaking rains without floods

  • 0
Spillway at Conn Creek Dam, Lake Hennessey

The Conn Creek Dam spillway at Lake Hennessey, the city of Napa's main local water source, kicked up a giant plume during a major rainstorm in January 2017.

 Register file photo

Recent drenching storms are raising hopes that this rainy season can bust a three-year drought, though there's still a ways to go.

January in recent years has been a make-or-break month. What is historically the wettest month of the year has too often been a disappointment, as it as last year, when a mere 0.63 inch fell at Napa State Hospital.

This January, so far at least, looks like a breakthrough. Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology said periods of rain could continue into mid-month. February and March look to have near- to above-normal rainfall.

For the present, the storm door is open and soaking atmospheric rivers are hitting.

“They look stronger than the regular garden-variety weather systems that we have been used to during the drought,” Pechner said.

People are also reading…

But the drought isn't over yet. The U.S. Drought Monitor as of Dec. 29 had Napa County listed as being in a "severe drought" — better than the "extreme" and "exceptional" conditions gripping even worse-parched regions of California, but still short of "none."

Napa State Hospital as of 5 p.m. Tuesday had received about 11 of inches of rain for the rain year that runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. The average annual rainfall dating back to 1920 is 24.7 inches.

That means the county at the state hospital before the latest storm was almost halfway to the annual average. December, January, February and March are typically the heart of the rain season, so the potential for a good rain year is there. 

Mount St. Helena by Wednesday had received 15.32 inches of rain since Oct. 1. The annual mean total is 48.44 inches, according to the Napa OneRain network.

Mount Veeder had received 18.95 inches, compared to an annual mean of 42.20 inches.

The city of Napa receives much of its water from Lake Hennessey reservoir in the hills east of Rutherford. The reservoir hasn’t filled in three years, but this could be the year.

“I have a good inkling,” city Deputy Utilities Director Joy Eldredge said Wednesday morning. “I’ll call it an inkling.”

The reservoir was about 78% full when she spoke and 9 feet short of spilling. Once the ground is saturated for runoff, an inch of rain in the watershed equals about a one-foot rise in the reservoir, she said.

That means about another 9 inches of rain are needed for a full Lake Hennessey.

The local exclamation point to busting a drought is the spilling of Lake Berryessa into its "glory hole" spillway. The lake is slow to fill because of the size of its watershed and hasn’t spilled since 2019.

It would take a lot more rain for that to happen this year. As of Tuesday, Lake Berreyssa held about 826,000 acre-feet of water, little over half of its 1.6 million acre-feet capacity.

St. Helena on Wednesday reported Bell Canyon Reservoir as being at capacity. Calistoga reported Kimball Reservoir as being at capacity.

The cities of Napa and American Canyon also get much of their water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta through the State Water Project. That water comes from Sierra Nevada snow melt.

Drought recovery for the state system could take several years, Eldredge said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'There might not be a later': The Ukrainians refusing to give up passions amid war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News