Napa County wants in on nation's bridge-repairing push

President Joe Biden recently pledged federal help to rebuild thousands of deteriorating bridges across the nation and Napa County is ready to start doing its part.

County officials want some of that $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill money that Biden was publicizing. They have a $7.1 million bridge project they’d like to see start construction in 2023, instead of the current schedule of beyond 2025.

Dry Creek Road bridge over Dry Creek is 102 years old and the county doesn’t want to see it grow much older. This early 19th-century bridge doesn't meet 21st-century road standards.

“I think the take-away is, we’ve got to do something,” county Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said.

It might seem simple — remove a nondescript bridge over a stream and build a new one. But this project is far more complicated, raising questions about road safety, rare fish and how to treat property owners.

Dry Creek Road bridge is hardly the biggest or most traveled bridge in the county. It carries an off-the-beaten-track, rural road in the Mayacamas Mountains about 8.5 miles northwest of the city of Napa.

Still, the century-old bridge is along a popular scenic route and backdoor route between Napa and Sonoma counties. The route starts in Napa Valley with the Oakville Grade and ends in Sonoma Valley at Highway 12. The Federal Highway Administration estimates 2,490 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

Napa County maintains 78 bridges and the Dry Creek Road bridge has among the lowest sufficiency ratings. It scores an 18 on a scale of one to 100, with zero being the worst and 100 the best, a county report said. A sufficiency rating includes not only condition, but such factors as width.

“Although the county clearly needs to replace this bridge, failure is not imminent and drivers do not need to be concerned,” Public Works Director Steven Lederer said by email.

But the bridge built in 1920 has scouring underneath the north abutment. It is 18 feet wide, which doesn't allow for the modern standards of 11 feet width for each of the two lanes. It doesn’t meet alignment or earthquake standards, a county report said.

“Although the bridge in theory could last several more years, county staff is concerned that the county might need to close the bridge after the next earthquake or flood,” Lederer said.

This is more than a repair project. The county plans to replace the bridge with a new one at another location a short distance away. It must eliminate a hairpin turn to receive federal funding and proposes to build 900 feet of new roadway to accomplish this.

Christopher Marusich has concerns, beyond that the project would require the county to obtain part of his property either by reaching a deal or through eminent domain.

He’s concerned drivers will go faster once the hairpin turn is replaced with a straight stretch of road, even if the speed limit is posted at 30 mph. He already sees some drivers rushing through the area at a far greater clip.

County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht shared the concern with county staff when the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday talked about the bridge project.

“You’re straightening the road and widening the road and then you’re calling it 30 mph,” he said. “All of that doesn’t make sense.”

Marusich and Supervisor Diane Dillon said that semi-trucks sometimes try to take this route from Napa Valley to Sonoma Valley, perhaps directed by GPS. They turn back at the narrow bridge and hairpin turn. The project would allow them to continue to the descent on narrow, winding Trinity Road, putting them at risk of jackknifing.

County officials noted another property owner wants to build a house. The house would need a septic system and the new road route would pass through the targeted site.

As a result, the county anticipates buying the entire property, county Engineering Supervisor Graham Wadsworth said.

Marusich also expressed concern about how the project will affect wildlife. So has the National Marine Fisheries Service.

Among the wildlife in the area are the steelhead trout that spawn and rear in Dry Creek. Steelhead are listed as “threatened” under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Construction materials, dust and debris could fall into Dry Creek. Removal of vegetation and trees along Dry Creek could remove shade and alter water temperatures, a county report said.

But removing the present-day bridge would help steelhead habitat because bank slopes would be recontoured and stabilized to prevent scour, it said. The county would also do such things as plant willow cuttings on the banks.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors approved the bridge project design and mitigated the negative declaration environmental report. It still must approve any eminent domain steps taken and, perhaps next year, putting the project out to bid.

Several supervisors made it clear they remain concerned about speeding, property issues and other issues they want further addressed.

When the project begins is still in flux. The $1.2 trillion bipartisan federal infrastructure bill is the wild card that could allow for an accelerated schedule.

“Without the infrastructure bill, construction in 2023 would not be possible,” Lederer said.

Napa County has three other bridge projects on its priority list — the Chiles-Pope Valley Road bridge, Partrick Road bridge northwest of Browns Valley and the Greenwood Avenue bridge near Calistoga that closed to traffic after the 2014 South Napa earthquake.

