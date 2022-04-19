Napa County wants more time on new Walt Ranch GHG plan

Napa County will take more time to review a crucial element needed for the controversial Walt Ranch vineyards project in mountains east of the city of Napa to move ahead.

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed a plan to mitigate for the loss of 14,000 carbon-sequestering trees. Walt Ranch applicants proposed to preserve 248 acres of woodland that otherwise could be developed.

Supervisors voted 4-0 to send the proposal to Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison to flesh out some aspects. Among them was keeping the preserved woodlands as contiguous as possible.

"What we do need today are assurances," Supervisor Diane Dillon said. "The public needs assurances that this proposal meets the mark.”

Only the greenhouse gas issue was before the Board of Supervisors. The county approved the vineyards project in 2016 and the courts said greenhouse gas mitigations needed more work.

“I appreciate those who recognize we’ve been put in a small little box here,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said.

It was unclear on what date the hearing will continue.

The Board of Supervisors tackled a math assignment of a sort. The target set in the project's environmental impact report is to mitigate 27,496 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Walt Ranch applicants previously proposed a mixture of preserving woodlands and planting new oaks to meet the target. But some supervisors said thousands of newly-planted oaks would take years to sequester substantial amounts of carbon dioxide.

That led to the latest Walt Ranch proposal to jettison the oak planting component and preserve more acres of woodlands. County officials said that, besides the 248 acres of woodlands preserved specifically for greenhouse gas emission mitigations, another 528 acres will be preserved for other mitigations.

The Center for Biological Diversity still had concerns. Among them, it wanted the preserved 248 acres of woodlands to be contiguous as much as possible, saying that intact forests areas sequester more carbon than fragmented patches.

“The Center is opposed to the Walt Ranch project, full stop,” said attorney Ross Middlemiss of the Center for Biological Diversity.

The vineyard project will destroy ecological value and carbon-storing habitat. But the Center understands the narrow scope of the issue before the Board of Supervisors this day was limited to greenhouse gas mitigation, he said.

"We're here to ensure the mitigation approved by this body is real, is transparent and will be scientifically effective going forward," Middlemiss said.

Attorney Whitman Manley spoke on behalf of Walt Ranch applicant Hall Brambletree Associates. The vast majority of Walt Ranch will be protected by either conservation easements or county policies, he said.

County staff recommended the Board of Supervisors find in favor of the proposed greenhouse gas mitigations.

Twenty speakers addressed the Board of Supervisors during public comments, all with concerns about the Walt Ranch project.

“Walt Ranch connects directly to the global climate emergency we are all in,” resident Elaine de Man said.

David Heitzman of Circle Oaks — a rural community next to Walt Ranch — warned the county to make sure proposed conservation easements to protect woodlands are enforced.

“You can’t mitigate for cutting down 14,000 trees,” county resident Patricia Damery told supervisors. “That’s the bottom line."

Dillon said the climate change picture has grown direr since the county approved Walt Ranch in 2016.

“We can’t undo what we did in 2016," she said. "Things are so different now than they were then. We didn’t know what we didn’t know then.”

Walt Ranch is 2,300 acres in the mountains between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa. Craig and Kathryn Hall of HALL Wines bought the land in 2005 and by 2008 had begun seeking county approval to create vineyards there.

The final version of the project approved by the county in 2016 calls for 209 acres of vineyards and a total disturbed area of 316 acres.

Walt Ranch drew opposition from people and groups criticizing the loss of woodlands in watersheds to vineyards. Opponents, including the Center for Biological Diversity, challenged the county approval in court.

The courts upheld county approval of the project but required that more work be done on the greenhouse gas emissions mitigation component. Morrison approved a new mitigation plan last fall and the Center for Biological Diversity appealed it to the Board of Supervisors.

All of this led to the latest county hearing on Tuesday.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza recused himself from the hearing and wasn't on the dais. Pedroza is being investigated by the state Fair Political Practices Commission at the request of several citizens over whether he has a conflict of interest in the matter because of a family land purchase next to Walt Ranch.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

