Napa County wants residents to remain prepared for wildfires

Martin described several fuel-reduction projects to help the county during the remainder of fire season.

One is work done in Berryessa Estates, a remote community in the northeast county that has been threatened by several wildfires in recent years. A $1 million state grant prioritized seniors, low-income residents and others with special needs. It created defensible space around 144 of 179 homes and structures there.

“That provides a huge defense mechanism for that community,” Martin said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Supervisor Ryan Gregory stressed this was a grant specifically to spend on private property. It is different from the money being used to create strategic fuel breaks to protect wide swaths of the county.

The Berryessa Estates project needs to be viewed as a public benefit project, Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said.

“I know there are some concerns about whether we are improving private property,” he said. “But the fact is, it’s creating a plan to keep our community safe. That includes working on private property for the benefit of the whole county of Napa, including our cities and town.”

Some Berryessa Estates residents want to go even further. Supervisor Diane Dillon said they would like a siren to warn of danger.