Napa County wants residents to remain prepared for wildfires
Safety

Berryessa Estates fire

Firefighters watch flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires approach a home in Berryessa Estates on Aug. 21, 2020. The remote Napa County community is better prepared for wildfires following a $1 million fuel clearing project. 

 AP Photo/Noah Berger

Napa County is marking Fire Prevention Week amid a wildfire season that — thankfully — has been on the tame side locally.

So far in 2021, the county has avoided mega-fires on the scale of 2017’s Tubbs, Atlas and Nuns fires and 2020’s LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires. But it’s too soon to breathe a sigh of relief.

“Just a reminder, we’re moving into October, November,” county Fire Chief Jason Martin said. “And historically, we have very windy conditions, dry conditions.”

The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon predicted a storm will move into to the area this week. But most of the rain on Thursday/Friday is expected to be in Central and Southern California, with only a slight chance locally. No wildfire-season-ending deluge forecast.

Fire Protection Week is sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association from Oct. 3-9. Martin brought the topic up at Tuesday’s Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“I’d like to remind everybody to still be prepared, to be vigilant,” Martin said.

He recommended people keep their evacuation “go bags” ready. Contents should include a three-day supply of nonperishable food, three gallons of water per person, important documents, flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, extra batteries, clothing and medications.

Martin described several fuel-reduction projects to help the county during the remainder of fire season.

One is work done in Berryessa Estates, a remote community in the northeast county that has been threatened by several wildfires in recent years. A $1 million state grant prioritized seniors, low-income residents and others with special needs. It created defensible space around 144 of 179 homes and structures there.

“That provides a huge defense mechanism for that community,” Martin said.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory stressed this was a grant specifically to spend on private property. It is different from the money being used to create strategic fuel breaks to protect wide swaths of the county.

The Berryessa Estates project needs to be viewed as a public benefit project, Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said.

“I know there are some concerns about whether we are improving private property,” he said. “But the fact is, it’s creating a plan to keep our community safe. That includes working on private property for the benefit of the whole county of Napa, including our cities and town.”

Some Berryessa Estates residents want to go even further. Supervisor Diane Dillon said they would like a siren to warn of danger.

Sirens are used in some places to warn of tsunamis. But Martin said that tsunamis come from a certain direction and wildfires are unpredictable. For local fires, he preferred using alert methods such as Nixle online that can also describe the threat and evacuation route.

Another project is a fuel break along Auberge Road in the hills northeast of Rutherford. Tall trees remain, but much of the vegetation along the road is gone. Work was done by the private property owners with their own money after consulting with local fire officials.

“The result is amazing,” Martin said.

Meanwhile, more vegetation is being cleared along Howell Mountain Road, a major evacuation route for Angwin. This time, work is being done outside the public right-of-way on private property with the permission of the owners, county officials said.

Residents can take fire preparedness and prevention steps beyond having a go-bag. The county plans in the coming days to post related videos on its social media sites, such as https://www.facebook.com/NapaCounty/.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

