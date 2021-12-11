Napa County wants to shift some of housing mandate to cities

Napa County has a tentative state mandate to build 1,014 houses in the unincorporated area over eight years and could shift 90% to local cities, mostly Napa and American Canyon.

City-centered growth has long been a Napa County policy. The county has long sought to protect wine country and open space from development.

The county Board of Supervisors during a Tuesday discussion didn’t see shifting much of the unincorporated area’s housing mandate to cities as shirking responsibility to help ease the state housing crisis.

“Here’s the moment to acknowledge we’re taking the number, we’re just going to share it with our cities that have the capacity to build housing for all the right reasons,” Board Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said.

Cities have sewers, water systems, schools, health care, mass transit and other services. They are outside of the high fire danger areas that cover much of the unincorporated county, county officials said.

The county has enough sharing agreements with cities to account for virtually all of the unincorporated area’s state housing mandate for the 2023-2031 cycle. The city of Napa could take up to 811 units, American Canyon 198 and St. Helena a mere two.

But county officials are wary about trying to shift the entire unincorporated-area allocation to the cities.

“We can’t say, ‘It’s just your problem, cities,’ ” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

Even a 90% shift leaves the county trying to find a place for about 100 homes in its unincorporated area. The county would increase this to about 275 homes, to create a buffer in case some sites didn’t work out.

More than half the county’s unincorporated housing mandate is for very low-income and low-income units. Developing this type of housing is challenging, given the typical Napa County home value as reported by Zillow is $874,000.

The county is looking for half-acre to 10-acre sites in the unincorporated area that might work. It has struggled to come up with candidates.

Potential housing sites on a county list include the Silverado area, between Highway 29 and Foster Road near the southwest city of Napa, Napa State Hospital, properties near Carneros Resort and Spa, near planned Lake Berryessa resorts and the 9.8-acre former Stone Bridge School in the rural Carneros area.

Supervisor Diane Dillon said the state will scrutinize the county to see if the homes are actually built. Unlike past housing cycles, merely designating the land for housing may not be enough.

“We haven’t been able to get anyone to build in places we previously designated,” Dillon said. “What’s going to be different this time?”

That’s why the county would have a buffer and try to create more housing sites than the state assignment, county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said.

“They (the state) will expect us to be able to produce over the next eight years,” Morrison said. “If some of these fail, we need to have the contingency of other sites that might fill the gap.”

If Napa County follows the path it has outlined, the city of Napa could take on more than 700 housing units that would otherwise go to the unincorporated area. Meanwhile, the city has a tentative state housing mandate of its own for 1,939 new homes.

“To reach those numbers in that eight-year cycle will be very difficult and nobody’s certain it can be achieved,” Mayor Scott Sedgley said on Wednesday. “You don’t make it difficult for projects to move forward. You have to streamline the process.”

Napa County reached the agreement for the city of Napa to take up to 80% of its unincorporated area housing mandate as part of the complex deal for the city to annex Napa Pipe. Napa Pipe is a planned development that is to include a Costco and about 945 homes.

California assigns regions such as the Bay Area a certain number of homes to be planned for over eight-year cycles under the Regional Housing Needs Allocation program. The Association of Bay Area Governments divides the allocation among the region's cities and counties.

ABAG approved draft allocations for 2023-31 of 1,014 for the unincorporated county, 1,939 for the city of Napa, 446 for American Canyon, 254 for St. Helena, 119 for Calistoga and 72 for Yountville. A final vote could come on Dec. 16.

That's 3,844 new housing units over an eight-year period for Napa County and its five cities and town. By comparison, the town of Yountville has a population of about 3,000.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

