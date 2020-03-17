Napa County warns against price gouging during coronavirus emergency

Napa County is encouraging residents to report any illegal price hikes on essential goods while emergency alerts stemming from the coronavirus pandemic are in effect.
California law prohibits price gouging -- the raising of prices on many consumer goods and services by more than 10% -- after a state of emergency has been declared by the U.S. president or the state governor. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency March 4 in response to the COVID-19 virus, and Napa County restrictions limit crowd sizes to fewer than 50 people.
Anyone who has been the victim of price gouging, or who has information regarding potential price gouging, is asked to file a complaint with District Attorney Allison Haley by visiting countyofnapa.org/da/consumerdivision or by calling 707-253-4059, the agency announced Tuesday.
The anti-gouging law applies to sellers of services including lodging, rental housing, consumer food and drink, food and drink for animals, gasoline, emergency supplies, medical supplies, transportation, storage, building materials, emergency cleanup materials, and repair and reconstruction services.
The statute generally applies for 30 days after a declaration of emergency, although for reconstruction services and emergency cleanup services, it applies for 180 days after a declaration of emergency.
Violations of the price gouging statute are subject to criminal prosecution that can result in one-year imprisonment in county jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Violators are also subject to civil enforcement actions including civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation, injunctive relief, and mandatory restitution.
For more information on price gouging, see the California Attorney General’s website at oag.ca.gov/consumers/pricegougingduringdisasters.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com.