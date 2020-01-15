Napa County is warning residents about scam phone calls falsely claiming to be from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and threatening to cut off power due to allegedly late payments.
In a news release, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley advised that calls from people purporting to be PG&E representatives and threatening to terminate electrical service are likely a scam. Scammers are demanding payment via Green Dot or MoneyPak cards, or other cash and gift cards, according to the statement.
“This scam is becoming more detailed with scammers using specific names of customers, guessing general dollar amounts owed, disguising their true phone numbers with a caller ID that says ‘PG&E’ or ‘Pacific Gas & Electric,’ and having an outgoing message on the callback number that is identical to the message received when phoning PG&E’s telephone number,” the district attorney’s office said.
Consumers should be aware that PG&E never solicits personal information, banking information, credit card numbers or gift card numbers over the phone. Anyone who has received such a call and provided credit card or checking account information is asked to report the incident immediately to the credit card company or bank as well as to law enforcement.
Anyone who has received such a call and provided personal information or gift card or cash card serial numbers should also immediately report the call to law enforcement and PG&E at 800-743-5000 or 833-500-SCAM (833-500-7226).
For more information, visit PG&E’s customer service website at https://www.pge.com/en_US/residential/customer-service/help/scams/scams.page
Consumers with concerns about the legitimacy of a call about a past-due bill or requests for personal information should call PG&E at 800-743-5000 or 833-500-7226, not the callback number left on a voice mail account or answering machine or given by an alleged PG&E representative.