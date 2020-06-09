Napa County warns that COVID upsurge could trigger tightening rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa County's health leader wants people to stay in their household "bubbles" to help keep the county out of the danger zone that could result in a tightened stay-at-home order.

"If you're going to go to a restaurant or park, please stay within your household," said Dr. Karen Relucio, public health officer. "I'm almost pleading, at this point."

A slide presented by Relucio to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday shows the county well below most triggers to consider tightening the shelter-at-home order. Stores, churches, hair salons, restaurants and other businesses aren't in any immediate danger of having to re-close.

For example, the county overall has averaged 1.8 COVID-19 cases daily. The trigger to notify the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is three and to consider tightening the shelter-at-home order is five.

The overall percent of cases hospitalized is 7.8, compared to 25% for CDPH notification and 40% to consider shelter-at-home tightening. The mortality rate is 2.1%, compared to 7% for CDPH notification and 10% to consider shelter-at-home tightening.