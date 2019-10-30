Waste disposal companies in Napa County are offering ways for residents to dispose of food that has spoiled during Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s recent planned power shutoffs.
The Register provided free access to this article. Please consider supporting our local jour…
Customers of Napa Recycling & Waste Services should place unpackaged food waste in their gray landfill totes for pickup, according to county spokesperson Noel Brinkerhoff. All food and paper must be separated from non-compostable plastic or metal packaging.
Commercial customers with large amounts of packaged spoiled food can contact Napa Recycling for special pickup service. Call 707-255-5200 for more information.
American Canyon customers should call Recology at 707-552-3110 for information on food waste disposal.
In the Upvalley, customers of Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling may dispose of spoiled food in their normal waste cart, or place it in their green-waste tote if there is not enough room for an $18 fee.
Customers must notify Upper Valley Disposal that they will be using their green waste cart for food disposal. Call the company at 707-963-7988, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Upper Valley customers can also take their food waste to the Clover Flat Landfill, 4380 Silverado Trail in Calistoga. The landfill is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on Mondays.