Napa County weighs using artificial intelligence-based fire detection system

Since then, the siren idea has been dropped in favor of the high-tech, early fire detection system. IQ FireWatch is based in Germany.

"Today, after we invested more than 100,000 hours of work and technological improvement, IQ FireWatch is the wildfire detection system in Germany and human fire spotting has become history," a company brochure said.

The latest iteration of the Illumination Technologies California proposal calls for about 34 monopoles, of which 15 would be for telecommunications, nine for broadband coverage at the county's request and 10 for early fire detection, though numbers are still shifting.

Telecommunications poles could be 60 feet tall and disguised as trees. Among the possible sites are American Canyon Road east of American Canyon High School, rural communities such as Berryessa Highlands and along Silverado Trail at several locations.

The 10 fire detection poles are separate from the telecommunications poles and would vary in height, but would have to be five feet taller than the trees in any particular area, Lederer said. They have a lot less bulk to them than the telecommunications poles, he said.

“I think they’re just much less noticeable,” he said.