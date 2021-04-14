Napa County: West Coast variant responsible for COVID cases among vaccinated residents at Vets Home, Napa State

Out of an abundance of caution, positive staff, residents and patients were quarantined for 10 days, Relucio said. Muted presence of coronavirus variants in already-vaccinated people is a phenomenon that will be increasingly studied as vaccinations progress, Relucio said, and she believes eventually there will be new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as to whether infected vaccinated people should quarantine or not.

Vaccinations in Napa County appear to be having a real impact on hospitalizations and death rates, Relucio said: those metrics have gone down, and the county has plenty of space in its ICUs. The county’s ultimate goal is herd immunity, according to spokesperson Upton – meaning around 75% of the general population needs to receive a vaccine.

“Until then, there’s still risk of transmission,” Relucio said. “I think we are going to see that as more people are vaccinated, we might see more cases, but it won’t translate into more hospitalizations. That means you can have an outbreak, but you won’t have to close businesses because of it.”