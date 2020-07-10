Napa County-wide agency proposed to deal with all water issues

“Napa County’s separate and autonomous water utilities are a legacy of a rural history and of city-by-city self-funding and self-management,” the study said.

The study recommended that local jurisdictions consider creating a countywide water district. Districts can have such powers as developing regulations for distribution and consumption of water, selling water and storing water for future needs, it said.

But the possibility of lumping the county’s diverse water needs into one countywide district has raised questions noted in the study. For example, how to ensure that residents in one community don't end up paying to fix problems unique to another community?

The draft study suggested having zones so that each community finances its own operations and infrastructure costs. Regional costs would be shared equitably according to benefit.

Or perhaps a water agency of some type with a less all-encompassing role could be formed. Or perhaps the existing Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District could expand its role.

“In particular, there is a need for a single entity leading water resource planning of all sources, similar to a majority of Napa’s neighboring counties,” the study said.