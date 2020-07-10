Napa County-wide agency proposed to deal with all water issues

Napa County's water world is a blur of agencies serving busy cities and remote, rural subdivisions, prompting a new study to recommend a degree of unity to face such challenges as water shortages.
A draft Napa Countywide Water and Wastewater study released by the county Local Agency Formation Commission is meant to be a conversation-starter. Discussions begin with a virtual community workshop at 2 p.m. Monday.
Among the big ideas is forming a countywide water district. There are smaller ideas too, with opportunities for collaboration in different ways.
“Get the agencies on the same page, working together, that’s our goal here,” LAFCO Executive Officer Brendon Freeman said.
At the root of all the study’s talk about regulations and bureaucracies is the water that irrigates the region’s world-famous vineyards and serves businesses and households.
How this water gets to the county's taps and how it is treated after ending up in sewers is a varied story. Providing these services are 14 agencies serving different parts of the county.
Napa County is unusual in the way each municipality manages its own water supply and charges rates to a relatively small population, the study said. Some California counties such as Marin County have one water authority that manages water treatment and delivery across the county.
“Napa County’s separate and autonomous water utilities are a legacy of a rural history and of city-by-city self-funding and self-management,” the study said.
The study recommended that local jurisdictions consider creating a countywide water district. Districts can have such powers as developing regulations for distribution and consumption of water, selling water and storing water for future needs, it said.
But the possibility of lumping the county’s diverse water needs into one countywide district has raised questions noted in the study. For example, how to ensure that residents in one community don't end up paying to fix problems unique to another community?
The draft study suggested having zones so that each community finances its own operations and infrastructure costs. Regional costs would be shared equitably according to benefit.
Or perhaps a water agency of some type with a less all-encompassing role could be formed. Or perhaps the existing Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District could expand its role.
“In particular, there is a need for a single entity leading water resource planning of all sources, similar to a majority of Napa’s neighboring counties,” the study said.
Another question is whether agencies with different water rights and sources, different challenges and different governance structures can find common ground.
The city of Napa receives water from local Lake Hennessey and Milliken Reservoir. It also pipes in water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta through the State Water Project.
Napa will have enough water until 2035, when total demand will nearly equal the amount available in a dry year. But the city has made conservative supply estimates and should continue having sufficient water depending on State Water Project availability, the study said.
In contrast, St. Helena has inadequate water supplies to meet current demand in some years without imposing emergency water restrictions, the study said. It receives water from Bell Canyon Reservoir, local wells and water bought from the city of Napa.
Circle Oaks County Water District serves a rural community of 471 people in the mountains east of Napa Valley. It has a well and a seasonal spring that marginally meets demand, with no suitable location yet found for another well.
American Canyon has no local reservoirs. It depends on Delta water delivered through the State Water Project and from Vallejo. By 2035, the single-year dry water year shortage is estimated at 6%, the study said.
Lake Berryessa Improvement District serves 489 residents in the remote, northeast county near Lake County. It pumps water from Putah Creek. It faces the challenges of a small district with a limited number of customers to spread the costs over.
There is a menu of recommendations in the draft study for each of the 14 agencies. Monday’s community workshop is meant to be the starting point for a larger conversation.
“At this stage, we’re setting the framework by providing a great amount of data,” Freeman said.
Holding a community workshop amid a pandemic poses challenges. The 2 p.m. Monday session will be done online instead of having a physical meeting location. Go to www.napa.lafco.ca.gov for details on how to participate.
Also available at the LAFCO website is the draft Napa Countywide Water and Wastewater study. Comments are accepted through July 20. The study is by Policy Consulting Associates, LLC and Berkson Associates.
