An upgraded wildfire alert camera system will be keeping watch on Napa County day and night and notifying Cal Fire crews of potential fires.

Twenty cameras will be part of a system that will use artificial intelligence and other technologies to identify fire and smoke. If they detect something, an alert will sound in the Cal Fire emergency command center near St. Helena.

The equipment will go live in July, Napa County Deputy Fire Chief Jason Martin said.

Cal Fire has made a large investment into the ALERTCalifornia system, partnering with UC San Diego. There are 1,000 cameras across the state and Napa County is one of the test models, according to Martin.

Cameras can see 60 miles during the day and this can increase to 120 miles on clear nights, with the changes in the air. The system can differentiate among smoke, clouds and dust.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us as a community,” Martin told the Napa County Board of Supervisors on June 13.

Napa County for several years has had a system of cameras located at such places as Mount St. Helena, Mount Veeder, Atlas Peak and Berryessa Peak. They relay pictures, but don’t have artificial intelligence or provide an alert.

The new system won’t hinge on someone monitoring the images.

“It won’t be somebody looking at the screen all day long, because we’re dispatching, we’re well over 10,000 calls so far this year,” Martin said. “So we do have a busy command center.”

When a camera spots a potential fire, the system will sound an alert at the Cal Fire console where everyone is typing and dispatching resources, Martin said. Employees can then look at the camera picture and dispatch appropriately.

Supervisor Anne Cottrell asked Martin how much the ALERTCalifornia camera system is costing Napa County.

“It’s not costing the county a dime,” Martin said. “Zero. It’s part of our service.”

Napa County in 2021 paid for the use of three cameras with artificial intelligence installed by the firm Illumination Technologies California. It paid $6,000 a month per camera for several months in the fall.

That move came in the wake of the devastating Atlas, Tubbs and Nuns fires of 2017 and Glass and LNU Lightning Complex fires of 2020. The goal was to dispatch fire crews to new fires as quickly as possible.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza on Thursday said wine industry groups paid for Illumination Technologies cameras in 2022. He appreciates Illumination Technologies for being forward-thinking, he added.

He called the new ALERTCalifornia system a “big win” for Napa County.

"We have more cameras; it’s going to be sustainable going forward,” Pedroza said. “It’s what the community has been looking for.”

Residents can look at the ALERTCalifornia camera system views. Go to https://cameras.alertcalifornia.org/?pos=38.4396_-122.3740_10 to see pictures from cameras from throughout the state.

Martin and supervisors touched on other wildfire topics during last week's Board of Supervisors meeting.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory talked about fuel clearance along roads. Some people are worried about projects planned for Mount Veeder, Partrick, Dry Creek and Redwood roads, given controversial tree-cutting work previously done by Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in those areas.

The planned, upcoming work is completely different, Gregory said. He pointed to clearance done along Wall Road in the Mayacamas Mountains west of Oakville as an example.

Martin said shaded fuel breaks along roads don’t really change the landscape. They change the amount of fuel, which changes fire behavior. Brush and lower limbs on trees are removed.

“It looks like a park,” Martin said. “Wall Road does look beautiful now. It’s nice and open, you have good vision. There are no limbs in your way, there’s no brush.”

