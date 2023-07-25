Napa County supervisors at some point may present voters with a tax measure designed to help ward off the next potential Glass Fire or Atlas Fire, but are wary of being burned again.

Voters rejected the Measure L wildfire prevention tax in 2022. The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday indicated it's willing to take its time about potentially going back to the ballot box.

There are questions to consider — should the county reorganize the structure for rural firefighting? Should a possible tax address both fire prevention and fire suppression?

"It just seems premature to talk about funding before you know what you want," Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

He expressed doubt a ballot measure could be ready for a 2024 election.

For now, the plan is to seek a consulting firm to look at various, potential organizational structures for the Napa County Fire Department, the agency that fights fires in rural areas.

"What I can say is, the model we now have does not work," interim County Executive Officer David Morrison said. "We need to replace it with something else."

At some point, though, talk of funding wildfire prevention and suppression efforts looks likely to come to the forefront.

The county this fiscal year is contributing $6 million in general fund money toward creating fuel breaks and other fire prevention work. County officials have questioned whether this is the best funding approach, given demand for other county services.

Meanwhile, there is the fire suppression side for the rural county. A new county fire master plan suggested doing such things as adding three engine companies at a cost of $2.3 million apiece.

Napa County for decades has contracted with Cal Fire to run Napa County Fire. Other counties do things in different ways. For example, neighboring Solano County has various independent fire districts to protect rural areas.

Earlier this year, Napa County extended its Cal Fire contract for only two years to buy time for a comprehensive look at fire issues.

Board of Supervisors chair Belia Ramos said the county is fortunate to have a long-standing relationship with Cal Fire.

"But we're at a point where we do need to redefine how we work that relationship here within the county — and most importantly, how we pay for the protection of our residents," Ramos said.

In another wrinkle, the Local Agency Formation Commission of Napa County intends to study fire and emergency medical services countywide. A consultant could begin work this fall.

The county in June 2022 presented voters with Measure L, a quarter-cent fire protection sales tax. The measure needed two-thirds of the vote to pass. It lost by receiving only 56%.

Also Tuesday, county Fire Chief Michael Marcucci gave an update to supervisors on the fire season so far this year.

Thirty-five vegetation fires have burned a total of 114 acres, he said. But 103 acres were consumed by the Snell Fire, while the next-largest fire burned just two acres.

"What's the secret to our success right now?" Supervisor Ryan Gregory asked.

Marcucci said the brush still has large amounts of moisture. Fires burn in grass to the brush and then slow down. That compares to recent years that were less rainy, when brush was drying out in March.

Pedroza brought up a 100-acre controlled burn last week in Sonoma County that resulted in smoke drifting into Napa County. That had wine industry groups concerned about smoke taint for grapes.

Marcucci said Cal Fire had a meeting Monday with Napa Valley Vintners, the Napa County Farm Bureau, the county agricultural commissioner and others on the topic.

Also, in eastern Napa County at Berryessa Highlands, 360 sheep will be grazing about 120 acres to keep down potential wildfire fuels. Marcucci said it's impressive to see how much the sheep can do the landscape in only 24 hours.

