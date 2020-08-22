Napa County wildfires now California's second largest ever, as more lightning looms

The LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in Napa County and the North Bay region grew to 314,207 acres by Saturday morning and were 15 percent contained, Cal Fire reported Saturday morning.

The combined size of the fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Lake and Yolo counties makes the complex the second largest in California history, behind only the Mendocino Complex fires that burned more than 459,000 acres in 2018, according to Cal Fire.

Meanwhile, meteorologists warned of a fresh wave of the same dry lightning that triggered the North Bay fires on Monday, raising concerns of fresh fire outbreaks in the region's parched woodlands.

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for the entire Bay Area, forecasting scattered dry thunderstorms Sunday afternoon to Monday morning and again later Monday into Tuesday. Wind gusts may reach 40 to 65 mph in the vicinity of lightning storms.

Four people have died in the fires, three from Napa County and one from Solano County. Four others have been injured.

The blazes have destroyed 560 structures and damaged 125 others, while another 30,500 structures remain threatened, according to Cal Fire.