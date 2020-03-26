Napa County will again try to sell Old Sonoma Road site for housing

Only then, if nothing comes from that required step, can the county place the property on the open market and seek private sector buyers.

Whoever buys the property would take it “as is,” which would mean demolishing modular buildings. Though both county and city officials have said they want housing on the site, the city would have to zone the site for that purpose.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the $7.5 million minimum sales price, which is the same floor used during the previous, failed sales attempt. Supervisor Ryan Gregory said the county couldn’t sell the site during a booming economy.

“What makes us think we could go out right now at that same minimum number and get any interest?” he asked.

County officials said a real estate consultant is comfortable with the number. Also, various parties have expressed interest in buying the property.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza asked about flexibility with the price. He raised the scenario of a party paying less, but in return developing more affordable housing.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said he doesn’t want a “fire sale.”

“I don’t want to take a whole lot less than $7.5 million,” he said.