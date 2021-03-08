 Skip to main content
Napa County will develop rules to allow micro-wineries to offer wine tasting
Wine Industry

Napa County will develop rules to allow micro-wineries to offer wine tasting

Napa Valley vineyard (copy)
St. Helena Star file art

After more than two years of trying, Save the Family Farms has convinced Napa County to take up the issue of micro-wineries, which amount to a more mom-and-pop approach to the wine world.

The county will consider allowing farms making small amounts of wines to host tastings without building a winery, perhaps at a table overlooking a vineyard. A proposed law could be ready by August.

Save the Family Farms has worked with elected officials and the wine industry to lay the groundwork for a possible micro-winery law. Last week, the Board of Supervisors agreed to move ahead.

“I laud Save the Family Farms for the way they have done this,” Supervisor Diane Dillon said. “It has just been superior.”

Napa County restricts tastings to wineries. But some grape growers who make wine offsite don’t want to build wineries, saying the millions of dollars spent wouldn’t make sense for the small amounts of wine they produce.

Still, they say they need visitors to sell wine. Elise Nerlove Rutchick, whose family grows grapes near Jameson Canyon, said small farms can provide a unique type of tasting experience that would attract millennials and others.

The Nerloves own 28 acres with 8 acres of vineyards in hills with views of south county wetlands. They make their Elkhorn Peak Cellars wine offsite, but want to serve it onsite to prospective customers.

“A walk in the vineyards with the grape grower. A seat at the picnic table with the farmer …. these type of diverse tasting experiences will enhance the Napa brand,” Rutchick told supervisors on Tuesday during public comments.

Rutchick in December told supervisor she tried pursuing a permit for a 1,000-gallon-a-year winery. She concluded the county’s system can’t process a winery that small.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht favored further exploring the micro-winery issue.

“I don’t want you to have to be a millionaire to be part of agriculture in Napa,” he said.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory said it’s difficult for the Save the Family Farm members to fit into the box the county has built.

Dillon made reference to Save the Family Farm's assertion that micro-wineries will help save agricultural land because they don’t require taking up space for wineries. That's not true if the micro-winery owner builds a 12,000 square foot home, she said.

"I'm very concerned about the person who's going to take advantage of this, with an acre of grapes and custom crush and barrel ferment," she said.

Supervisors had previously talked about putting a limit on the size of home footprints in rural areas. Dillon expressed hope this could happen at the same time as the micro-winery issue.

“Otherwise, it’s not protecting farmland and that’s just a nice phase,” she said.

Several supervisors said they want to find a micro-winery solution without reopening the 1990 winery definition ordinance. That landmark law is the backbone of how the county permits wineries and tastings.

County staff will take the Board of Supervisors comments and try to work out a suitable micro-winery law.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

