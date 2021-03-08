Napa County will develop rules to allow micro-wineries to offer wine tasting

The Nerloves own 28 acres with 8 acres of vineyards in hills with views of south county wetlands. They make their Elkhorn Peak Cellars wine offsite, but want to serve it onsite to prospective customers.

“A walk in the vineyards with the grape grower. A seat at the picnic table with the farmer …. these type of diverse tasting experiences will enhance the Napa brand,” Rutchick told supervisors on Tuesday during public comments.

Rutchick in December told supervisor she tried pursuing a permit for a 1,000-gallon-a-year winery. She concluded the county’s system can’t process a winery that small.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht favored further exploring the micro-winery issue.

“I don’t want you to have to be a millionaire to be part of agriculture in Napa,” he said.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory said it’s difficult for the Save the Family Farm members to fit into the box the county has built.

Dillon made reference to Save the Family Farm's assertion that micro-wineries will help save agricultural land because they don’t require taking up space for wineries. That's not true if the micro-winery owner builds a 12,000 square foot home, she said.