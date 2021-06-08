Napa County will explore wildfire prevention sales tax

Napa County could go to voters in June 2022 seeking a quarter-cent sales tax to pay for wildfire prevention efforts such as creating fuel breaks.

The county already has a wildfire prevention plan to try to keep the next Hennessey, Glass, Atlas, Tubbs, or Nuns fire from destroying communities. The cost over the first five years is $42 million, with a 10-year plan being worked on.

On April 6, the county Board of Supervisors agreed the county will pay the $5.4 million needed for year one of the plan. That left the question of how to pay for future years.

On Tuesday, supervisors agreed to explore the quarter-cent sales tax option. They could vote on whether to move ahead with a ballot measure in the fall.

“Really, this is a reflection of, we need a sustainable funding stream to keep our community safe,” Board of Supervisor Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory said the county was able to use one-time money to pay for the first year of the wildfire prevention plan. Next fiscal year and beyond, that one-time money won’t be available.