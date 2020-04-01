Napa County will extend shelter-at-home order this week

Napa County Public Health officials said Wednesday they are updating and extending a shelter-at-home order that will be consistent to similar orders issued this week in other jurisdictions in the Bay Area.

The county expects to release the order by noon Friday and it will be posted on its website. Other counties in the Bay Area on Tuesday announced they were extending their shelter orders until at least May 3.

Napa County's initial order on March 18 was set to expire April 7. The orders stipulate what are considered essential businesses and business activities and what are considered permissible exemptions from staying home to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Bay City News Service