Napa County will follow California guidance, lift school mask-wearing mandate March 12

Napa County schools will follow California’s lead in lifting requirements to wear masks on campus later this month.

Effective March 12, the five public school systems in Napa County, along with local private schools, will replace indoor mask mandates with “strong recommendations” to wear face coverings, the county’s Health and Human Services agency and Office of Education said in a joint announcement late Tuesday. The move followed California’s Monday announcement easing the masking requirement, which had applied to in-person teaching from kindergarten through 12th grade since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

County public health and education authorities will work with school districts to offer further guidance in the coming days, officials said in their statement. In the meantime, students and staff will continue to be asked to use face coverings.

“While masks will no longer be required in most education settings beginning March 12, we continue to strongly recommend students and staff mask-up in indoor settings to avoid disruption to in-person learning,” said Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio. “We all know how important it is for kids to be in school and will continue to work with our partners in education to keep kids, their families, and schools staff safe.”

County authorities recommended continued mask wearing to protect the health of more vulnerable groups, including:

• Children younger than 5 who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

• People who are disabled

• People who are 65 and older

• People with compromised immune systems

• People with multiple chronic conditions, including asthma, diabetes, lung disease and heart disease

Also Tuesday, Napa County said it will follow state guidance lifting mask requirements in indoor areas for unvaccinated people. California on Monday changed that mandate to a recommendation.

State health orders continue to require face coverings in certain settings, regardless of vaccination status. Those settings include public transportation, health care centers, prisons and jails, homeless shelters, and group-living facilities like long-term care homes.

The end of mandatory in-school masking in California, Oregon and Washington was jointly announced Monday morning by the governors of all three states.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

This does not necessarily mean masks will not be mandated in some school districts. Local county public health offices in high coronavirus transmission areas could require masking as could individual districts.

In a press conference last month, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state planned to review student vaccination rates, COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalization rates and national and global trends to determine an appropriate time to drop the mandate.

The announcement comes on the heels of new guidance on indoor masking from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released Friday, which introduced a new rating system to determine if indoor masking should be required. The new system measures the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals, a hospital’s capacity to handle additional cases, and new COVID-19 cases in the county. Previously the CDC considered coronavirus positivity rates and caseloads.

If the state would have followed this guidance, masking would have remained in Los Angeles, Kern, San Diego, Fresno and most rural counties until their high COVID-19 rating, shown as orange on the CDC’s color-coded system, falls to the medium (yellow) or low (green) tier.

After California rescinded indoor mask mandates for everyone but schools, several school boards, in counties where opposition to masking had been strong, voted to defy state law and make masking optional.

On Feb. 22, the board of the Nevada Joint Union High School District became the latest district to adopt a policy of voluntary masking. The district is in a county where masking indoors would have been required under CDC guidance. Teachers at Nevada Union High School called in sick for two days to protest the action, forcing the school to close. The teachers walked out, in part, because they feared they would be disciplined by the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing if they violate state law, according to union leadership.

In Napa, a small group of Vintage High School students walked out of campus Feb. 18 and joined adult protesters in a march against mask-wearing requirements, which was followed by a protest picnic at nearby Solomon Park.

Despite the protests against masking, almost two-thirds of California voters support mask and vaccine mandates in schools, according to a poll conducted in early February and released Friday by the Institute of Governmental Studies at UC Berkeley and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.

Among parents, 61% approved mask mandates in schools and 55% approved vaccine mandates, according to the poll. Approval for these mandates was divided along political lines, with the vast majority of Republicans disapproving and the vast majority of Democrats approving.

With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and EdSource reporter Diana Lambert.