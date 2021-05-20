Napa County will lift local mask mandate June 15, following state timeline

Napa County won't rescind its mask mandate until June 15, county public health officials say, mirroring a timeline announced by state officials earlier this week.

The county's mask mandate, first announced last May, requires individuals to wears masks in businesses and workplaces “when interacting with any person” while social distancing may not be possible in order to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Both Napa County and Caifornia are delaying by a month the implementation of new masking guidelines that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced May 13. The CDC said that fully vaccinated Americans would no longer need to wear masks, even indoors.

California intends to keep its mask mandate in place until June 15, the same date it aims to fully reopen its economy, according to state guidelines. Napa County will follow that timeline, Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said in an interview Thursday.

