Napa County will lift local mask mandate June 15, following state timeline

Napa County won't rescind its mask mandate until June 15, county public health officials say, mirroring a timeline announced by state officials earlier this week.
The county's mask mandate, first announced last May, requires individuals to wears masks in businesses and workplaces “when interacting with any person” while social distancing may not be possible in order to prevent spread of COVID-19.
Both Napa County and Caifornia are delaying by a month the implementation of new masking guidelines that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced May 13. The CDC said that fully vaccinated Americans would no longer need to wear masks, even indoors.
California intends to keep its mask mandate in place until June 15, the same date it aims to fully reopen its economy, according to state guidelines. Napa County will follow that timeline, Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said in an interview Thursday.
“In general, we are really following the state on masking, and we’re not planning to do anything more restrictive at this juncture,” she said. The state’s intention in delaying the end of its mask mandate is to “make sure that more people are vaccinated” by June 15, according to Relucio, who said there are “a lot of experts” who felt the CDC’s guidance was “a bit premature” given that less than half of eligible Americans are vaccinated.
Locally, 69% of Napa County’s population 16 years and older has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 58% are fully vaccinated, Napa County reported Wednesday.
Data has shown that unvaccinated persons remain at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, and the CDC continues to recommend unvaccinated individuals wear masks, according to its website.
The challenge for states and counties lifting mask mandates is that “you don’t know who’s vaccinated versus who is not,” Relucio said.
“A lot of businesses are not going to ‘card’ customers — they’re not going to say, 'show me your vaccine card,'” Relucio said. Another challenge is protecting children less than 12 years of age, a population that is not yet approved to receive any of the vaccines that have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), she said. Unvaccinated young children, though not thought to be a group particularly susceptible to serious cases of COVID-19, are at risk, Relucio said.
“(Guidance) could shift to reflect that people who are susceptible to or at risk of infection may have to wear a mask, but that’s going to be a hard mandate, because you just don’t know (who is or isn’t),” she added.
Napa County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 between May 7 and May 13, its lowest weekly total since June 2020. Relucio said county officials will observe case rates and community spread closely after June 15, when two layers of prevention — mask-wearing and social distancing — are taken out of the equation.
“It’s really going to depend on a couple factors,” she said of the county’s ability to continue to curb the spread. “Removing two of those (protective) layers … plus the known variants, and that there are unvaccinated people.”
The county is continuing to partner with schools and trusted community organizations to encourage residents to receive their vaccines, Relucio said. The largest notable disparity in vaccination rates is by age group, she added: vaccination rates between residents ages 16-19 and 20-29 are 35% and 43%, respectively, while the rate is 85% among residents 60 years of age or older.
Public health officials nationwide are encouraging younger Americans to get vaccinated, citing the importance of reaching herd immunity and of putting a stop to the spread of potentially harmful COVID-19 variants.
Last July the Napa County Board of Supervisors approved fines for individuals and businesses out of compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols, including not heeding the county’s mask mandate.
But the county’s strategy has been to educate rather than penalize, officials have emphasized, and the county code compliance division has reserved fines for “extremely egregious cases” such as Fumé Bistro & Bar in Napa, which repeatedly violated shutdown orders, County Planning, Building & Environmental Services Director David Morrison told the Register in January.
Reaction to CDC guidance among other Western states has been mixed: Nevada dropped its statewide mandate same-day, though Clark County, home to the Las Vegas Strip, has said it will enforce masks until June 1. Washington lifted its statewide mask mandate May 13 while announcing it would let local jurisdictions and businesses decide the fate of their own mandates. Oregon officials have said vaccinated persons will no longer be required to wear masks in situations where their vaccine status can be verified; Oregon businesses allowing customers to go maskless are also required to verify status.
