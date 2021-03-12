Napa County will release names of nursing homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

“(That individual) went in without having that information, so that’s pretty outrageous,” Dreskin said.

Congregate care facilities are supposed to notify relevant parties of outbreaks of communicable disease via physical signage in their facilities, Relucio said. She said she could not quantify the number of nursing homes in the county failing to do so.

Yvonne Baginski, the representative for Napa and Solano Counties California Senior Legislature, said she believed additional transparency would foster a safer environment for residents and staff of and visitors to the care facilities in question.

Earlier in the year she’d submitted a proposal to the California State Senate that would have made this type of reporting mandatory for each of California’s 58 counties, Baginski said. The bill was ultimately not sponsored by a state senator and thus failed to pass.

“Considering how badly hit these facilities were, we need to know this information,” Baginski said. “The truth is very, very important in giving us freedom of choice. We have to be able to make informed decisions about the facilities we enter and about the facilities we’re placing our loved ones in. We have to know we can trust (them).”