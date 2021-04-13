Napa County will remain in the orange thanks to new state rule

“It makes a lot of stress on somebody when you don’t know what’s going to happen next,” he said.

Now Napa County will stay in the orange barring a surge of hospitalizations. That should add some stability to the tier regime.

“We do our part to keep everybody safe as well,” Curtin said. “As long as the restaurants are allowing people to eat safely, there should be no reason for closing us back down or anything like that. We go above and beyond to make sure everything is sanitized and everybody is getting COVID tested regularly.”

Napa’s stay in the orange tier means HealthQuest Fitness Center can keep having 25% of its customers inside, instead of dropping to 10% under red.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s significant, for sure,” owner Tony Giovannoni said. “Even more for people’s peace of mind, they’ve just been bounced around so much, they don’t know what to think at this point.”

The tightening and loosening of restrictions created a roller-coaster ride, he said. Each time tighter restrictions kicked in and then loosened, fewer people came back to the fitness center.

What will ultimately help his business isn’t the tiers, but how comfortable people feel coming back. It’s different for different people, he said.