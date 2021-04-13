 Skip to main content
Napa County will remain in the orange thanks to new state rule
Public Health

Napa County will remain in the orange thanks to new state rule

OLE Health coronavirus vaccine clinic in Napa (copy)

People lined up for OLE Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at St. John the Baptist Parish Hall earlier this year. Napa County learned Tuesday that it would remain in the orange tier because hospitalizations are not skyrocketing. 

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

A California rule change will keep Napa County in the orange on the COVID-19 rating scale for the coming week and perhaps lessen the danger of yo-yoing between tiers.

The county’s latest COVID-19 rates are in the red zone. Under previous rules, that would have once again limited wineries to outdoor tastings only, closed bowling alleys and forced restaurants to serve fewer guests indoors, among other restrictions.

But on April 8, the state said counties in most cases will drop to a lower tier only if hospitalizations are increasing significantly among vulnerable individuals and both test positivity and adjusted case rates show a concerning increase in transmission.

That’s not happening in Napa County.

“We are saved by the change, so we will stay in orange,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer, on Tuesday.

That’s good news for restaurants such as Downtown Joe’s. Staying in orange means restaurants can keep operating indoors at 50% of capacity rather than dropping to 25% and manager George Curtin said that helps the business.

“Tremendously,” Curtin said on Tuesday. “It gives us more opportunities to make more money and stay open later.”

He’s been concerned about the possibility Napa County could yo-yo between the color-coded tiers, with restrictions loosening one week and tightening the next.

“It makes a lot of stress on somebody when you don’t know what’s going to happen next,” he said.

Now Napa County will stay in the orange barring a surge of hospitalizations. That should add some stability to the tier regime.

“We do our part to keep everybody safe as well,” Curtin said. “As long as the restaurants are allowing people to eat safely, there should be no reason for closing us back down or anything like that. We go above and beyond to make sure everything is sanitized and everybody is getting COVID tested regularly.”

Napa’s stay in the orange tier means HealthQuest Fitness Center can keep having 25% of its customers inside, instead of dropping to 10% under red.

“It’s significant, for sure,” owner Tony Giovannoni said. “Even more for people’s peace of mind, they’ve just been bounced around so much, they don’t know what to think at this point.”

The tightening and loosening of restrictions created a roller-coaster ride, he said. Each time tighter restrictions kicked in and then loosened, fewer people came back to the fitness center.

What will ultimately help his business isn’t the tiers, but how comfortable people feel coming back. It’s different for different people, he said.

California rates its counties using a color code based on COVID-19 spread. Purple is the most restrictive, than red, than orange, than the least-restrictive yellow.

Napa County has a seven-day average of 9.1 new daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. The state adjusts this to 6.9 for the tier system because of testing numbers. The rate for orange is 2 to 5.9 cases.

That gives the county a red metric for this criteria, but the county stays in orange because there is no hospital surge. Relucio said six residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, though all are not necessarily at hospitals in the county.

The county has a 2% positive testing rate and 3% rate in disadvantaged communities. Those numbers meet the orange criteria.

The county has 36% of its eligible residents — 41,784 — fully vaccinated, with eligible residents being those age 16 and over. It has had 104,034 doses given since mid-December, with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines requiring two doses, the county reported.

Of the vaccine doses administered in the county, 62,349 are Moderna, 55,940 are Pfizer and 3,452 are the one-shot Johnson & Johnson, the county reported on Tuesday.

Given all those vaccinations, one might expect Napa County COVID-19 cases to be taking a dramatic downturn. But that hasn’t happened in recent weeks.

“Vaccine is one tool in the tool box,” Relucio said. “We still have to try to practice the three W’s. We have to use all the tools in the toolbox to get to the (place) where we can possibly move to the yellow tier.”

The three W’s are wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

