Napa County will require 10-digit dialing starting Sunday. Here's why

Beginning Sunday, residents who use nine California area codes — including the 707 area code with numbers originating from Napa County — will be required to dial using 10 digits to make phone calls due to a change in federal rules aimed at providing easier access to crisis resources nationwide.

With the weekend change, thousands of California residents will have to dial the area code of a desired phone number first, followed by the remaining seven digits. Most cellphones already automatically add a 1 in front of dialed area codes, which is necessary to complete calls and which adds up to a total of 11 digits, but some affected residents may have to manually add a 1 before the area code as well.

Calls attempted without the necessary three-digit area code — with a 1 ahead of it — will not be completed, and callers will be informed that they must hang up and try again.

Where are the changes happening?

The affected California area codes are:

• 209 — covers Stockton, Modesto and surrounding areas

• 530 — covers most of the north state east of Del Norte County and north of Roseville. Includes most of Yolo, Placer and El Dorado counties