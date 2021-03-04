Napa County will take a deeper look at its COVID-19 vaccine program

Napa County will examine how well its COVID-19 vaccination program worked in the early days, though where a vaccination given to county Supervisor Belia Ramos fits in — if at all — remains to be seen.

The county Board of Supervisors on Thursday considered the proposal at the request of Supervisor Diane Dillon. It voted to move ahead by unanimous vote.

Dillon brought up doing a report at last Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. She mentioned “a colleague” who had received a first-dose vaccination in January as raising questions among some in the public.

Ramos was criticized in a television news report that month for receiving a vaccination at age 42. Ramos later said she was at the vaccination clinic to film a public service announcement and received an extra vaccine at the end of day that otherwise would have been thrown out.

Supervisors held a special meeting Thursday to find out if a Board majority was interested in Dillon’s proposal. The report-to-come is to be done by a third party.

“This is not about any one person or any single event,” Dillon said. “My request is because there is a lack of confidence from what we’ve heard from the public in our process.”