 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa County will take a deeper look at its COVID-19 vaccine program
COVID-19

Napa County will take a deeper look at its COVID-19 vaccine program

From the March 4 recap: Napa Valley news you may have missed today series
{{featured_button_text}}
Napa County Administration Building

The Napa County Administration Building at Third and Coombs streets.

 Register file photo

Napa County will examine how well its COVID-19 vaccination program worked in the early days, though where a vaccination given to county Supervisor Belia Ramos fits in — if at all — remains to be seen.

The county Board of Supervisors on Thursday considered the proposal at the request of Supervisor Diane Dillon. It voted to move ahead by unanimous vote.

Dillon brought up doing a report at last Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. She mentioned “a colleague” who had received a first-dose vaccination in January as raising questions among some in the public.

Ramos was criticized in a television news report that month for receiving a vaccination at age 42. Ramos later said she was at the vaccination clinic to film a public service announcement and received an extra vaccine at the end of day that otherwise would have been thrown out.

Supervisors held a special meeting Thursday to find out if a Board majority was interested in Dillon’s proposal. The report-to-come is to be done by a third party.

“This is not about any one person or any single event,” Dillon said. “My request is because there is a lack of confidence from what we’ve heard from the public in our process.”

Ramos at one point said what was happening seemed like a personal attack and at another said an investigation is “over the top.” In an email after the meeting, she explained why she ultimately voted in favor of the county doing a report.

“I voted in support of an investigation that is focused on our county’s vaccination process,” she said. “While I do not believe that this is the best path forward, I heard the comments of my colleagues — that they desired a deeper look into the process of a specified time period of vaccine administration. My vote was a vote supporting my colleagues in that endeavor.”

During Thursday’s meeting, she addressed her January vaccination at a county clinic.

“I want to be straight and to the point, we’ve talked too much about this vaccine,” she said. “I received an end-of-the-day dose that otherwise would have gone in the trash. I did not jump the line.”

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht at one point took a deep breath before talking.

“This just hurts, this item,” Wagenknecht said. “It’s one of those things, I think I know what happened when Supervisor Ramos got her shot. I’ve heard the story. I don’t know what will come out from an investigation, but I’m doubting we’re going to find any smoking gun…The damage to Supervisor Ramos is not going to be changed.”

Wagenknecht said the county learned from the incident that it had too few people on call to come and get left-over doses at the end of vaccine clinics. If the county had anything broken, he thinks it has been fixed.

“I just feel very badly that our Board is in this state right now.” he said. “I feel badly about that.”

Board Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said he hadn’t looked forward to this meeting. But, he said, when people come to clinics to get vaccinated, they need to have trust in the county.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory said supervisors have been hammered by different outlets and by emails from constituents. He didn’t specifically mention the Ramos vaccination.

“Let’s document what happened that day and move on,” Gregory said. “I think in this case, the truth shall set you free.”

It was unclear from the meeting who the third-party investigator might be, how much the report might cost and when it would be finished.

WATCH NOW: GIRAFFES AND OTHER WILD ANIMALS AT SAFARI WEST, NEAR CALISTOGA

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

SEE PHOTOS OF DEJA VU GIFTS AND DECOR

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News