Napa County wineries sued over website accessibility call for more clear compliance terms

Dozens of Napa County wineries have been sued for website accessibility noncompliance in the last year, causing frustration and confusion for the businesses hit with the lawsuits.

Trade groups estimate that about four dozen local wineries have been sued, with an overwhelming majority of the lawsuits coming from a single plaintiff, Andres Gomez, who has filed hundreds of these lawsuits dating back to at least 2016. The firm representing Gomez in some of these cases, an offshoot of San Diego's Potter Handy LLP called The Center for Disability Access, had not responded for comment by the time of publication.

It's a common experience across different industries and regions in the United States, and the wine industry is just the most recent to face an onslaught of legal action regarding website’s accessibility. Specifically, to be compliant businesses must ensure that each page of their website can be readily processed by screen-reading programs or other assistive technology, photos are accompanied with text descriptions, and design features are in-line with ADA requirements.

However, if you aren’t personally using these accessibility features or screening their usefulness, things may fall through the digital cracks, thus making it impossible for some people to use your site.

“We first communicated with members on this issue back in 2018, and at that time, it was really kind of making sure that members understood that if they have a place of business in the world and they also are in the web space, that they need to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and make sure that their websites are accessible,” said Michelle Novi, industry relations and regulatory affairs director for the Napa Valley Vintners.

“I think what has been difficult is that what that means — what accessibility really means — has been a little squishy, and so it has been difficult to understand if their website is fully in compliance,” she said.

Novi says that as such, she doesn’t see this uptick in lawsuits as an issue of local businesses not prioritizing accessibility, but rather speaks to the complicated nature of these laws and the fact that wineries are constantly updating their sites with new wines, experiences and photos.

“It is really easy, and almost likely in some ways if you’re not being beyond vigilant, that a picture you have up on your site doesn’t include the alternative descriptor text that can be read by screen-reading software,” said Novi.

Some of the Napa County wineries that have been sued include Bennett Lane Winery, Kieu Hoang Winery, Brown Estate Vineyards, Sutter Home Winery, and Reid Family Vineyards — whose owner has multiple sclerosis and is an advocate for those, like himself, with disabilities. The businesses sued were not notified of their website’s access issues before legal action was taken.

“Being in a wheelchair, of course I want our site to be accessible, but also being the owner of our family business, we don't want to just get sued right out of the gate, which is what happened,” said Kevin Reid of Reid Family Vineyards. “So there has to be both sides. You have to have it accessible, obviously … But come on, for us to be sued for not being accessible was pretty ironic.”

Novi says there are a series of accessibility analysis tools and service providers to help remedy these website issues, and the NVV will be hosting a webinar for their members on April 22 to discuss the topic and how to resolve it as a community. Accessibility consultants and other experts will be present at the event to offer their insights and advice.

“We will also have the legal perspective included, and we have a speaker who represents the National Federation of the Blind, because they actually are working to develop a piece of legislation that will help make the rules and requirements that businesses need to meet a little more clear,” said Novi.

Novi says this legislation would also empower the Department of Justice and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to investigate issues as they come up and act accordingly, rather than individuals filing complaints with no notice or opportunity to fix the problem.

“So the situation has more to do with just trying to bring everyone up to speed to understand what these rules really require,” she said.

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.