The Napa County District Attorney's Office, as a member of the California Food, Drug, and Medical Device Task Force, announced Tuesday a settlement in a consumer protection lawsuit against Goop, Inc. The company sells a variety of items on its website, including vitamins and dietary supplements.
The suit, which also includes Alameda, Marin, Monterey, Orange, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Solano and Sonoma counties, was filed in Napa County Superior Court.
The complaint alleges that Goop made unsubstantiated representations regarding the effects or attributes of three products — the Jade Egg, Rose Quartz Egg, and Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend — that were not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence.
Goop advertised that the Jade and Rose Quartz eggs could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, prevent uterine prolapse, and increase bladder control. Goop advertised that the Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend could help prevent depression.
Under the terms of the judgment, Goop agreed to pay $145,000 in civil penalties and is enjoined from making any claims regarding the efficacy or effects of any of its products without possessing competent and reliable scientific evidence that substantiates its claims. It also is enjoined from manufacturing or selling any misbranded, unapproved, or falsely-advertised medical devices.
Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said, “My foremost concern is the health and safety of the citizens of Napa County, especially those who are vulnerable due to the very ailments these products claim to help.
"This is just one of the many cases my office has recently settled in the dietary supplement and medical device arena in what we consider an ongoing campaign to hold companies that mislead Napa consumers accountable. California consumers are entitled to protection from false, unsubstantiated, and potentially harmful advertising, and this lawsuit and settlement promotes that objective.”
Goop has offered to refund the purchase price to any consumer who purchased the Jade Egg, Rose Quartz Egg, and/or Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend on or between Jan. 12, 2017 and Aug. 31, 2017 and who requests a refund. Requests for refunds can be made by emailing or calling Goop customer service at customerservice@goop.com or 1-844-WTF-GOOP.