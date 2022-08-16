Napa County wonders what fire chief change means

Napa County has a new fire chief — with previous Fire Chief Jason Martin now deputy fire chief — and a surprised Napa County Board of Supervisors wants to know what this means.

The county for about 90 years has paid Cal Fire to run the Napa County Fire Department. County officials recently learned Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Chief Michael Marcucci has added Napa County fire chief to his titles.

"Effective immediately, the Napa County Fire Department organizational chart will be updated to reflect your working title as deputy fire chief — Napa County Fire Department," Marcucci wrote Martin on July 28, adding the unit chief would now be fire chief.

Is this a mere bureaucratic move with no substantive change? Or could it affect local, rural fire protection, for better or worse?

“I think that remains to be seen,” county Supervisor Diane Dillon said on Monday. “I think that’s one of the reasons we need to have a conversation with Cal Fire, to discuss that.”

At issue is whether the Napa County Fire Department still has at least the equivalent of a full-time fire chief focused totally on Napa County.

“I think probably the best way to describe it is, my working title has changed, but my duties and responsibilities have not,” said Martin, who is a Cal Fire employee.

Marcucci told the Napa Valley Register the same thing. Martin remains the face of the department for the Board of Supervisors, county staff and the county executive officer, he said.

“Nothing is changing on the day-to-day,” Marcucci said.

The title change resulted from an internal realignment of Cal Fire leadership, Marcucci said. He described himself as being engaged with Napa County's needs.

He has attended Napa County Board of Supervisors meetings and will try to so in the future, when he can. He lives in the city of Napa, Marcucci said.

“I’m literally blocks away from the county building,” he said.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the situation at its Aug. 9 meeting.

“For this to unilaterally happen with no prior discussion is pretty disturbing, frankly,” Dillon told her colleagues. “That’s not the way we’ve operated in the past with Cal Fire…I’m really holding back here on how I really feel about this, in the spirit trying to work together going forward.”

He wants to know why the change was made, why now, what the impacts are and whether Napa County can name its own fire chief, Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

“I think we’re in a moment where people want more localized leadership, where they can identify who that person is — him or her — who is going to be in charge of keeping them safe,” he said.

Cal Fire has run the Napa County Fire Department under contract with the county since about 1930. That means providing administrative support and coordination with five full-time paid stations and nine volunteer fire companies operating under a board-approved fire plan.

This is separate from Cal Fire’s larger duties to battle wildfires in the county's rural watershed areas. The Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responsible for 2.3 million acres in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Colusa, Solano and Yolo counties.

In 2012, the Board of Supervisors decided the Napa County Fire Department needed its own full-time chief, instead of the Cal Fire unit chief serving as chief. Cal Fire agreed to the move. The county paid the cost for the fire chief position, with the chief being a Cal Fire employee.

“I would hate to have to go down that path again and redo all of that work, because I don’t think anything has changed,” Dillon said.