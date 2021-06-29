Napa County won't appeal big housing mandate

"We're very lucky that we have city-centered growth policies in this county and understanding, cooperative city and town governments who understand why city-centered growth is important to all of us," Supervisor Diane Dillon said. "But if we did not have the agreements we have in place, it would be a totally different picture."

Still, county officials at a Planning Commission earlier this year raised the question of whether the state Department of Housing and Community Development would approve a county housing plan that depends largely on another jurisdiction. And, they noted, the city of Napa faces its own housing mandate challenge.

One question is how ABAG arrived at the 1,000-plus housing mandate for the unincorporated county. The short answer seems to be that the formula is complicated.

“This is a giant black box,” Dillon said. “Everybody who sits there kind of feels that way. We go through it and try to make sense of it … even for professional planners, it’s a challenge.”

One factor is land use. Another is equity, with a California Tax Credit Allocation Committee map coming into play. The statewide “opportunity” map is supposed to show areas that would support positive economic, educational and health outcomes for low-income families.