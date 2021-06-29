Napa County won't appeal big housing mandate

Agriculturally-minded Napa County will swallow a regional housing-creation mandate of more than 1,000 new homes over eight years for the unincorporated areas, but with concerns.
“I’m OK challenging ourselves to do more housing,” county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said. "We should."
Instead, supervisors are questioning state and regional housing mandate methodologies, which they are afraid don’t take into account such Napa County staples as the Agricultural Preserve, Measure P growth controls and city-centered growth.
In Napa County, these issues cut to the bone. They are tied to protecting a world-famous wine country that is the engine of the local economy.
“As we continue to expand the regional population, more pressure will be placed on areas where there are valued existing uses (farming, open space, habitat) and/or obstacles (sleep slopes, earthquake faults, sea level rise, lack of utilities),” said a letter the county has crafted to the agency that set the mandate.
The state requires regions to plan for a certain amount of housing. The Association of Bay Area Government (ABAG) divides the Bay Area’s assigned number among nine counties and their cities.
In Napa County, housing mandates can bump up against county policies designed to protect farmland from development. Yet the county also faces a housing challenge, with Zillow saying the typical home value is more than $800,000.
Unincorporated Napa County for 2023 through 2031 will have to plan for 1,014 new homes in rural areas outside of cities. That compares to 180 for the current eight-year cycle.
Local cities also got housing mandates — Napa 1,939, American Canyon 446, St. Helena 254, Calistoga 119 and Yountville 72. The Napa County Board of Supervisors controls only the 1,014 homes assigned to the unincorporated county.
The Board of Supervisors at its June 15 and June 22 meetings considered filing an appeal with ABAG over the big number for the unincorporated county, but decided otherwise.
“To me, we have a responsibility to provide housing opportunities for the current and future generations,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said.
Supervisor Belia Ramos agreed.
“I’m hesitant to support an appeal that calls into the question the numbers,” she said. “The number is an acknowledgement of what we haven’t done in the past. We know we have a housing shortage in California.”
Napa County should have the blow cushioned by a deal it made with the city of Napa to take 80% of its housing mandate. That’s a feature of the Napa Pipe agreement.
"We're very lucky that we have city-centered growth policies in this county and understanding, cooperative city and town governments who understand why city-centered growth is important to all of us," Supervisor Diane Dillon said. "But if we did not have the agreements we have in place, it would be a totally different picture."
Still, county officials at a Planning Commission earlier this year raised the question of whether the state Department of Housing and Community Development would approve a county housing plan that depends largely on another jurisdiction. And, they noted, the city of Napa faces its own housing mandate challenge.
One question is how ABAG arrived at the 1,000-plus housing mandate for the unincorporated county. The short answer seems to be that the formula is complicated.
“This is a giant black box,” Dillon said. “Everybody who sits there kind of feels that way. We go through it and try to make sense of it … even for professional planners, it’s a challenge.”
One factor is land use. Another is equity, with a California Tax Credit Allocation Committee map coming into play. The statewide “opportunity” map is supposed to show areas that would support positive economic, educational and health outcomes for low-income families.
In unincorporated Napa County, the mapped areas include Mount Veeder, Coombsville and part of the Napa–Sonoma Marshes Wildlife Area. The state acknowledges the mapping method has limitations.
The county opportunity areas face such housing development challenges as slopes, groundwater issues and a lack municipal services, the county letter to ABAG said. Landowners in designated fire hazard areas face problems obtaining fire insurance and 84% of the county is in such areas, the letter said.
Napa County is concerned that housing mandate policies could affect city-centered growth that protects farmland and open space.
“We really need to have folks at ABAG and at the state level understand, how do you get to city-centered growth?” Dillon said. “It’s not through some of the (housing mandate) policies that are in existence.”
On June 22, the Board of Supervisor took an initial step toward updating the county general plan housing chapter to address the 1,014-home housing mandate. It is hiring Bay Area Economics for up to $703,081 to help.
In addition, supervisors voted to form a Housing Element Advisory Committee to provide recommendations. Members have yet to be chosen.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.