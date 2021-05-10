Napa County working with winter shelter residents to find 'housing opportunities'

Napa County will work with the “20 to 30” individuals who have been sleeping at the county winter shelter to find alternative housing before its June closure, according to a county spokesperson.

The county announced in late April that the winter shelter would close June 15. It had operated continuously for more than a year and a half, a departure from its usually seasonal schedule, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board of the Napa Valley Expo, home to winter shelter, is seeking to gradually bring visitors back to the fairground now that restrictions on gatherings and outdoor events have loosened in the state,

“The Winter Shelter typically opens in November and closes in April annually, when the Napa Valley Expo has other contractual obligations for the space,” Becky Craig, Napa County’s assistant county executive officer, wrote in an email. The Expo’s contractual obligations “have resumed,” Craig wrote, now that the state’s economy is beginning to open back up.

