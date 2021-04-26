Napa County worries that proposed state fire rules could trigger costly road improvements

"Napa County has lost over 1,300 homes in the past four years due to wildfire ... many of these owners are retired, with limited economic assets. The draft regulations would prevent hundreds of owners from ever returning home," he wrote.

Pedroza suggested wording changes for the draft regulations that would address these concerns. For example, the state could set thresholds for "intensity" and "density" that are considered too minor to trigger the road changes.

California in recent years has broken long-standing records for the largest, deadliest, and most destructive wildfires. Narrow, overgrown roads in fire-prone areas jeopardize the lives of firefighters and residents alike, the Board of Forestry said in a March document.

“These narrow roads do not and will not allow for the simultaneous use by evacuating citizens and responding fire department equipment,” the state document said.

Anything that increases the number of people on a site who need to be evacuated during a fire is relevant to these regulations, said Edith Hannigan, land use manager for the Board of Forestry, at a Nov. 18 workshop for the draft regulations.