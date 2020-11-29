Napa County wrestles with 'unique' Shadybrook winery requests

For example, Shadybrook asked for six marketing events per year with 100 guests each. The events will need employees and caterers. That would seem to indicate the equestrian center couldn't operate on these days.

Even on a normal day, the maximum daily numbers requested by the Alkossers between the two properties tops the wastewater limit. Rapp's rights for up to 50 guests and seven full-time employees and Shadybrook's request of up to 50 guests along with nine full-time employees totals 116.

Commissioners were uncertain how to juggle the needs of the two businesses while keeping within the wastewater cap. Their solution: let the Alkossers figure it out.

“To be honest with you, I wouldn’t want to have to do that myself, because it seems complicated to me, trying to figure out how you keep it to 110, 111 people a day on these two parcels,” Commission chairperson Dave Whitmer said.

But he’s willing to give the Alkossers the opportunity to try, he said. The caveat is they have to submit reports to the county showing whether they are succeeding.

Commissioner Andrew Mazotti noted the Alkossers have the motivation to keep within the cap for the two properties, given they won't want to blow out their wastewater system.