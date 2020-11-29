Napa County wrestles with 'unique' Shadybrook winery requests

How wine and horses come together in Coombsville posed some out-of-the-ordinary, puzzling questions for the Napa County Planning Commission.
Shadybrook Estate winery is located on 11 acres. Rapp equestrian center is located on an adjacent 12 acres. Both properties are owned by David and Alice Alkosser.
“We’re the only location in Napa Valley that’s able to provide a guided vineyard horseback ride to travelers coming to Napa Valley,” winery hospitality director Kimberly Bothwell said.
The Napa County Planning Commission agreed this month that Shadybrook is unique. Its uniqueness created a brainteaser.
Shadybrook asked to increase its visitor limit from 21 guests daily to 50 guests daily. The Planning Commission tackles this type of request all the time from wineries by weighing such factors as traffic and water availability.
But the winery and equestrian center share a wastewater system. That system's capacity limits the number of people who can be on the two properties combined to 111 daily. Two legally separate parcels have a common thread.
How, commissioners wondered, can the two businesses operate harmoniously, given the Shadybrook numbers requested bump up against the combined-property wastewater cap?
For example, Shadybrook asked for six marketing events per year with 100 guests each. The events will need employees and caterers. That would seem to indicate the equestrian center couldn't operate on these days.
Even on a normal day, the maximum daily numbers requested by the Alkossers between the two properties tops the wastewater limit. Rapp's rights for up to 50 guests and seven full-time employees and Shadybrook's request of up to 50 guests along with nine full-time employees totals 116.
Commissioners were uncertain how to juggle the needs of the two businesses while keeping within the wastewater cap. Their solution: let the Alkossers figure it out.
“To be honest with you, I wouldn’t want to have to do that myself, because it seems complicated to me, trying to figure out how you keep it to 110, 111 people a day on these two parcels,” Commission chairperson Dave Whitmer said.
But he’s willing to give the Alkossers the opportunity to try, he said. The caveat is they have to submit reports to the county showing whether they are succeeding.
Commissioner Andrew Mazotti noted the Alkossers have the motivation to keep within the cap for the two properties, given they won't want to blow out their wastewater system.
Attorney David Gilbreth on behalf of the Alkossers asked for the Shadybrook visitation increase.
"It's essential economically, absolutely essential," Gilbreth said. "And it's good for Coombsville and it's good for the community."
Whitmer, Mazotti and Commissioner Megan Dameron voted in favor of Shadybrook’s request. Commissioner Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher dissented.
Cottrell voiced concern that the visitation rights the commission grants go with the land. Rapp equestrian center and Shadybrook could someday have separate owners. She wanted a lower visitation number for Shadybrook that didn't press the limits of the shared wastewater system.
The Planning Commission in January voted to clear up various code violations for Shadybrook and Rapp. A majority of commissioners at the time were wary about the size of the requested Shadybrook visitor increase. Also, they didn’t want to double visitation at the same time as dealing with violations.
That led to the Shadybrok visitation increase request coming back to the commission this month.
Shadybrook winery is located at 100 Rapp Lane near the north end of Second Avenue and Chateau Lane, east of the city of Napa.
