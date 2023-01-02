 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County's 2023 Baby New year a "blessing" to her parents

  Updated
New Year's baby

Mary Rojas and Rigo Guzman pose with their new baby, Catalina Guzman, who was born in the early monring hours of Jan. 1, 2023. 

Napans Mary Rojas and Rigo Guzman were attending a family party on New Year’s Eve night, not expecting their second child would be born within the next few hours and certainly not expecting she'd be the first born in Napa County in the new year. 

Indeed, the parents had scheduled a caesarean section operation for Tuesday, so all seemed set. But the baby, Catalina Guzman, couldn’t wait. 

Rojas told Guzman she wasn’t feeling great at about 9:45 p.m., and the parents rushed to the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center. Soon enough, and roughly an hour after 2022 clicked over into the new year, hospital staff told the parents the baby would soon be born.

Queen of the Valley staff prepared for delivery at about 1:37 a.m., and Catalina was quickly born, with no complications, only about an hour-and-a-half later, according to her father.

She was born weighing 8 pounds and 4.5 ounces, and measuring 20.5 inches long.

“Our emotions were obviously like — what a way to start the year,” he said.  

The parents hadn’t realized that Catalina was the first baby born in the Napa Valley this year until hospital staff told them and gave them gifts in celebration, Guzman said.  

Catalina is her parents’ second child, after her 5-year-old sister, Emma. Guzman added that he and Rojas chose both names because people they knew had those names, and they liked that they were relatively common.

Originally from Mexico, Guzman and Rojas moved to Napa in the early '90s; Guzman said he’s been working in the wine industry for about 15 years now.

With the birth of his second child and the continued health of his family, Guzman said, the family has been feeling blessed while 2023 begins. 

“I can't ask for more,” Guzman said.  “It just added to our blessings, to be honest.”

Napa County Supervisor-elect Anne Cottrell and other newly-elected county officials take their oaths of office.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

