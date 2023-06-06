Napa County’s annual one-day count of homeless residents in January tallied 506 people, a slight rise of 12 homeless residents, or 2%, compared to the 494 recorded last year.

Given that there was also significant progress in housing unsheltered people and preventing homelessness over the past year, the total number would have been lower had there not also been a concurrent rise in first-time homelessness and — largely because of a methodology change — a rise in homeless families included in the count compared to 2022, according to Jennifer Palmer, Napa County’s director of housing and homeless services.

In total, 197 people were found to be experiencing homelessness for the first time compared to 128 in 2022, while 50 families were experiencing homelessness during this year's count compared to 28 last year, according to an annual homeless services report, given by county and city staff at a joint Napa City Council and Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Palmer also noted that she's been seeing similar trends in those categories among other California counties.

“The first-time homelessness was a significant driver of the increase, and then obviously the families, had the methodology stayed the same, the family number probably would have hovered around 30 rather than 50,” Palmer said.

Palmer attributed the rise in first-time homelessness to, in part, unlawful detainer evictions in 2022 returning to levels close to where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. Local evictions ramped up last year after California’s pandemic-related eviction protections — which shielded some from becoming homeless — ended in September 2021.

Meanwhile, the rise in family homelessness goes can be linked to a methodology change for the point-in-time count from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Palmer said.

HUD requires counties to carry out the count every two years so the agency can estimate the number of homeless people across the country. It typically includes those in the shelter system and people who were observed during the count itself — carried out by groups of volunteers who go out early in the morning to comb through all of Napa County.

But for the first time this year, HUD allowed homeless services systems to call up families on the county’s coordinated entry list — which means they were experiencing homelessness and waiting for housing — and check where they slept on the night of the count.

“It’s not necessarily that more families are experiencing homelessness, it’s that we were better able to enumerate how many are,” Palmer said.

The report also provided a broad overview of where Napa’s homeless services system stands to add context to the point-in-time count data.

For example, Palmer noted that 217 people moved into housing and 419 moved through the shelter system during the current fiscal year, which began last July and will end at the close of this month.

There were about the same number of people who passed through the shelter system last year, Palmer said, but the county’s homeless services system housed significantly more people this year compared to the 131 housed in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Palmer also noted that the system saw more success in preventing homelessness —139 Napa households, or 417 individuals, received help to stop them from becoming homeless, compared to 73 in the previous fiscal year.

“What we’re trying to do is stop folks from ever needing shelter services,” Palmer said. “That’s the least expensive intervention, to keep folks where they are.”

Molly Rattigan, Napa's deputy city manager, noted that a significant number of housing units for homeless residents will open up in the near future. Palmer said those units are one major example of the tangible change city and county work on homelessness has created.

Most important, those developments include Napa Valley Lodge. Twenty-eight people currently live there, and there will likely be 57 residents by the end of August, according to Rattigan.

The Heritage House and Valle Verde developments in north Napa are also now under construction, and will provide more shelter to people exiting homelessness. Heritage House will open at least 44 units, out of 66 total, while the nearby Valle Verde development will bring 24 total units, four of which will be set aside for people exiting homelessness.

“We’re hoping that with opening up all of these projects that we will start to see a decline in the homeless population,” Rattigan said. “We are at a point where we are doing more in the next six months than we’ve done in the last six years in terms of housing opportunities.”

