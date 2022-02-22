Napa County's annual homeless count carried out after pandemic pause

About a dozen small groups combed through Napa County in the chilly, pre-dawn darkness Tuesday morning to count Napa’s homeless residents.

The groups were carrying out Napa’s annual Point-In-Time count, an annual snapshot of people experiencing homelessness throughout the county. The count didn’t happen last year because of COVID-19. It was also postponed this year, by about a month from the standard January date, for the same reason.

Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa’s point person on homelessness, joined up with park ranger Dave Hummer and Ashley MacKenzie, a homeless outreach worker for Abode Services, at 5 a.m. to count homeless residents in census tracts covering the Shurtleff neighborhood and Kennedy Park, the site of the county’s largest homeless encampment.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Over the course of a few hours, as dawn arrived, the group proceeded by car and foot through Napa’s streets and parks, to the Kennedy Park encampments along the Napa River, identifying and tallying up homeless residents by identifying areas they likely reside in. In total, the group counted 68 tents and vehicles; the total Point-In-Time count, which uses a mathematic formula, will take some time to be calculated, Rattigan said.

Like the last count in 2020, the count this year was observational. That means the groups tallied up instances of observed homelessness, such as tents or vehicles, but did not seek to wake up and survey homeless residents, which was done in Napa County in years prior to 2020, Rattigan said.

The observational methodology — organized this year, and in 2020, by contractor Applied Survey Research, a firm that handles counts for most Bay Area counties — has the benefit of covering almost all areas of the county said John Connery, ASR’s project manager. The previous, more time-intensive method tended to tally up homeless residents at known hot spots, areas outreach workers already knew had homeless populations, according to previous Register reporting.

The new methodology led to a tally of 464 in 2020. That represented a 44% increase from the 2019 tally of 323 — which is comparable to the 322 counted in 2018, the 315 in 2018 and the 317 in 2016 — and county officials attributed the increase to the new system, the previous Register report says.

Though the observational methodology doesn’t gather specific data about the homeless population, ASR will be carrying out a survey of a few hundred people over the coming weeks to pull together more in-depth information, Connery said.

The strategy was about the same as it was for the 2020 count, but COVID-19 introduced a few twists to the process. For one, the groups used a phone app — instead of paper forms — to swiftly record observational data when possible, including categories such as approximate age, gender, family status, type of housing and where the homeless person in question was located.

“We were moving toward the app anyway, and COVID certainly made it more necessary,” Connery said.

The standard full group meeting — which consists of county staff, city of Napa staff, employees of local service providers and volunteers — that would typically create the small groups also didn’t happen because of COVID-19, Connery said. And there were a considerably lower number of volunteers this year, he added.

Largely because of the virus, peer outreach guides — people who had experienced homelessness, currently or formerly — also weren’t assigned to each group as they had been in 2020, Connery said.

“One of the things we would do normally is pair peer outreach guides to go with our teams and our volunteers,” Connery said. “I think there are a handful of teams that already had an existing relationship with guides, but there were far less guides than there would normally be.”

Information gained from the annual Point-In-Time count is required by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development every two years — though Napa typically submits data each year — so the agency can estimate the number of Americans without housing. The count doesn’t consider those at risk of homeless, like those living in precarious housing situations with family or friends.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.