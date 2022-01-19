Napa County's annual homeless count postponed

Napa County's one-day annual count of residents experiencing homelessness has been postponed until Feb. 22 in response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases.
Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa’s point person on homelessness, said in an email the Point-In-Time-Count was originally scheduled for Jan. 26, but the count has now been delayed out of an abundance of caution around the virus. The count wasn’t carried out at all last year because of COVID-19.
The count is federally required by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) so the agency can estimate the number of Americans without housing. Napa’s latest Point-in-Time count, carried out in January 2020, identified 464 people experiencing homelessness.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
The count is overseen by the Napa Continuum of Care, a local governmental body that coordinates services for homeless Napa residents.
People are also reading…
Napa County is just one of many California jurisdictions all over the state postponing the count in response to COVID-19. Counts have been delayed in several areas of the Bay Area, including Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A new California law requires residents and businesses to separate organic materials, like bananas peels, from regular trash and recycling.
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
The City of Calistoga is preparing to make a new offer to the County of Napa to purchase the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, includin…
Three Californians explain why they decided to leave the Golden State and move to Arkansas — and what they found there.
The Napa Valley Vintners recently rolled out their new Collective Napa Valley, inviting locals as well as global wine enthusiasts to join a ye…
Local electric car owners sound off on the state of Napa County's electric car charging station network.
Cyclists are using a newly widened sidewalk that fills a Napa Valley Vine Trail gap along Soscol Avenue.
In a valley with over 500 wineries and countless others across the country and globe, it is getting harder and harder for independent winemake…
Napa Valley has lured many young winemakers from across the globe. But in the case of Laura Díaz Muñoz the trip to Napa was meant only to be a…
Noel Bito wants to "bring back the old-school barber" with his Midtown Barbershop, opening soon at 1080 Main St., Suite C, in St. Helena.
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.