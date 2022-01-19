Napa County's annual homeless count postponed

Napa County's one-day annual count of residents experiencing homelessness has been postponed until Feb. 22 in response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases.

Molly Rattigan, the city of Napa’s point person on homelessness, said in an email the Point-In-Time-Count was originally scheduled for Jan. 26, but the count has now been delayed out of an abundance of caution around the virus. The count wasn’t carried out at all last year because of COVID-19.

The count is federally required by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) so the agency can estimate the number of Americans without housing. Napa’s latest Point-in-Time count, carried out in January 2020, identified 464 people experiencing homelessness.

The count is overseen by the Napa Continuum of Care, a local governmental body that coordinates services for homeless Napa residents.

Napa County is just one of many California jurisdictions all over the state postponing the count in response to COVID-19. Counts have been delayed in several areas of the Bay Area, including Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

