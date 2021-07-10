Napa County's Anthem winery approval goes to court, driveway exceptions challenged

“We’re left with a 9.8-foot easement and that’s just pretty small,” attorney Rob Anglin said on behalf of the winery.

The Anthem winery team said their plan to improve the Dry Creek Road driveway would improve fire safety. It would create an easily traveled connection between Redwood Road and Dry Creek Road that could be used during emergencies.

One point made by the Atlas lawsuit is that a proposed driveway bridge over a stream can be only 14 feet wide because of constraints. Fire regulations require a 20-foot width. In effect, the bridge would be one lane instead of the required two lanes.

The county can make exceptions if the bridge has turnouts at both ends with a continual sightline. In this case, a regulation-size turnout cannot be built on one end because of building constraints, the lawsuit said.

County officials during the Anthem winery hearings said two-way traffic can be accommodated at each end of the planned one-lane bridge. About 140 feet from the east end of the bridge, the driveway widens. That meets the intent of the standards, they said.

Anthem winery convinced a majority of the Board of Supervisors at the Jan. 26 appeals hearing that its plans are good ones.