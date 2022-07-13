Napa County's assessment roll value soars to new heights

Napa County’s property tax assessment roll had its biggest growth year ever.

The roll grew by $3.25 billion, to a total of $48.8 billion for the 2022-23 fiscal year that began July 1. Both are county records.

Even COVID-19 and devastating 2017 and 2020 wildfires that destroyed 1,300 homes couldn’t stop the county’s property tax juggernaut. The county last saw its assessment roll value fall in 1978 amid Proposition 13 restructuring.

Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk John Tuteur put that $3.25 billion increase in perspective.

“We grew in one year what the entire county was worth 40 years ago,” he said.

He and his assessor colleagues across the state were surprised by how much their rolls grew, Tuteur said. He cited such local factors as remote work leading people to seek out less-urbanized areas, driving up residential real estate prices. Wineries and commercial properties sold.

Plus, the city of Napa had its largest year ever for non-residential new construction at $134 million. So did American Canyon at almost $72 million, he said.

The total of $305 million in non-residential new construction for the entire county was second only to 2009.

Napa County can’t compete with far more populous California counties for total assessed value. But the county ranks fourth among the state’s 58 counties on a per capita basis, behind San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo counties.

Tuteur zeroed in on Santa Clara County. Napa County narrowly outdid Santa Clara County in per-capita growth, even though Santa Clara County’s assessed value increased in one year by almost as much as Napa County's entire roll.

The two counties decades ago chose very different growth policies. Napa County decided to preserve agriculture and became a world-famous wine country, while Santa Clara pursued urban growth that turned it into a world-famous tech capital.

“I want to point out there are two models here,” Tuteur told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. “And both are doing in assessed value pretty much OK.”

Proposition 13, passed by state voters in 1978, caps property tax increases on homes and other properties that don’t change hands at 2% annually. Properties that sell are assessed at market value.

Tuteur noted that 1,454 properties have values lower than their Proposition 13 base-year values. Part of this is related to the impact of the pandemic on certain hospitality and retail properties.

The increase in assessed value for Napa County as a whole was 7.12%. The unincorporated county grew by 5.9%, the city of Napa 7.45%, American Canyon 7.54%, Calistoga 14.34%, St. Helena 6.81% and Yountville 18.09%.

The gaudy numbers are more than bragging rights for Napa County. Higher assessment values mean more property tax money for the county and its municipalities.

On the flip side, Tuteur has repeatedly said the job of his elected office isn’t to seek high values to bring in more taxes. Rather, he must make certain local property owners receive fair values that reflect market conditions.

County appraisers reviewed every single family residence and condominium on less than 5 acres. Owners received fair values reflecting market conditions as of Jan. 1, Tuteur said.

The county also reviewed commercial and industrial properties when owners supplied current income and expense information, he said.

“I encourage property owners to compare their 2022-23 value notices to their 2021-22 property tax bills to understand the nature of the change,” he said.

People with questions should notify the assessor division for an informal review before Nov. 15. Email questions to john.tuteur@countyofnapa.org or call 707-253-4459.

One aspect of Napa County’s agricultural preservation efforts is approving state Williamson Act contracts for farmland. Owners pledge to keep farming the land for at least 10 years. In return, the land is taxed at agricultural value if that's cheaper than Proposition 13 or market value.

Williamson Act contracts on 925 parcels covering 84,216 acres will cost the county about $10.4 million in property taxes in 2022, county data shows. Since 1989, the total is $142 million in tax income.

The 2017-18 grand jury criticized Williamson Act policies in the county as “subsidizing a lifestyle” for wealthy farmers. It said this comes at the expense of tax money going to schools, the county and cities.

Napa County responded that a sound and secure system for preserving agricultural land and open space is far more valuable to future generations than short-term gain.

“Napa County contains some of the most valuable farmland in the country, but urban development can be worth five to 10 times more on a per-acre basis,” said the official county response from 2018.

In the case of vineyards, owners with Williamson Act contracts often receive Proposition 13 values because these are less than the agricultural values.

An exception is if a vineyard under a Williamson Act contract has been recently purchased. Then the agricultural value would likely be the least expensive tax option. The 2017-18 grand jury said those most able to afford to pay market-rate tax values benefit.

Many of the farmland owners who receive Williamson Act values own grazing land, county officials said.

Out of the 925 parcels under Williamson Act contracts this year, 375 owners will receive Proposition 13 values and 550 will receive contract values.