Napa County’s dream of redeveloping Steele Canyon, Spanish Flat and Monticello Shores resorts at Lake Berryessa has suffered a blow, with the county’s hand-picked concessionaire pulling out.

The county in 2021 chose Sun Communities to inject an estimated $175 million and new life into the once-busy resorts. Sun Communities officials mentioned such possibilities as glamping, a floating fitness center, marinas, restaurants, retail stores, even a sunken ship guided dive.

Negotiations between the county and Sun Communities followed to address such issues as concession fees to be paid by the company. Even last month, county Concessions Manager Leigh Sears said construction could start in 2024.

A June 12 letter to the county from Bill Raffoul of Sun Communities changes everything. It’s infeasible to continue with the project, he wrote.

Failing utility infrastructure and unforeseen site conditions would result in “extraordinary development costs” far exceeding the firm’s initial estimates, Raffoul wrote. These issues are compounded by economic conditions, such as escalating labor and material costs.

“It is with great disappointment that we have arrived at this decision, as we had initially embarked on these projects with great enthusiasm and a sincere commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes,” Raffoul wrote.

Peter Kilkus publishes the Lake Berryessa News. He watched as Steele Canyon and several other resorts were razed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation about 15 years ago so they could be redeveloped.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation was unsuccessful at several redevelopment attempts and in 2020 agreed to let Napa County lead further efforts. Kilkus in 2021 enthusiastically greeted news that Sun Communities might finally make something happen and rejuvenate the lake’s economy.

Now comes this latest setback.

“I’m devastated, I have to admit,” Kilkus said on Friday.

County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza on Friday called the Sun Communities news “unfortunate.” But such factors as inflation are temporary, he said.

“I still remain very excited about Lake Berryessa,” he said.

Consultant Grant Sedgwick has helped Napa County with the Berryessa resort effort. In a June 19 letter to the county, he said the Sun Communities decision “is clearly an unexpected setback.”

Options for next steps include pursuing negotiations with other parties that responded to the county’s 2020 request for redevelopment proposals or issuing a new request for proposals, he wrote.

His firm has contacted one of the previous bidders. It has also contacted a marina operator and luxury hospitality operator that did not submit proposals.

“It is evident, based on these conversations, that there are resort developers and operators that would be enthusiastic about putting forward a proposal,” Sedgwick wrote.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors is to discuss the Lake Berryessa situation on Tuesday. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the county government center, 1195 Third St. in downtown Napa.

Lake Berryessa from the 1960s until about 2008 had seven resorts on federal land. Names have changed, with the sites today called Markley Cove, Pleasure Cove Marina, Berryessa Point, Spanish Flat, Steele Canyon, Putah Canyon and Monticello Shores.

The Bureau of Reclamation around 2009 razed five of the resorts — Steele Canyon, Berryessa Point, Putah Canyon, Monticello Shores and Spanish Flat — removing such things as marinas so the sites could be redeveloped virtually from scratch.

The Sun Communities decision doesn’t stall all resort renovation attempts, only at Steele Canyon, Monticello Shores and Spanish Flat. Napa County is also negotiating with another firm, Suntex Marinas, on redeveloping Berryessa Point.

Suntex Marinas has completed its initial due diligence on Berryessa Point, including water, sewer and utility availability. Environmental studies are to come. The targeted construction start is fall of 2024, a county report said.

In addition, Suntex already operates Pleasure Cove Marina under contract with the Bureau of Reclamation. If Napa County assumed management of the site, it could extend the contract expiration from 2040 to 2075, the report said.

That extra time would allow Suntex to make substantial improvements to Pleasure Cove Marina and receive a return on its investment, the report said.

Although not redeveloped, Steele Canyon, Spanish Flat and Putah Canyon are open for tent camping and RV camping. Markley Cove and Pleasure Cove Marina have marinas.

Lake Berryessa reservoir was created when the Bureau of Reclamation in the late 1950s built Monticello Dam. The reservoir is about three miles wide and 23 miles long, with a snaking shoreline of 165 miles.

Although in Napa County, Lake Berryessa provides most of its water to Solano County cities and farms.

From the start, the lake has been a recreation draw for Napa County. The resorts that sprang up along the shores in the early 1960s were mostly mom-and-pop affairs, with marinas and mobile homes and trailers.

The Bureau of Reclamation estimated about 1.5 million people annually visited Lake Berryessa when all seven resorts were at full strength. It cut this estimate by two-thirds for 2014 after razing five of the resorts.

