Napa County's big dams pose low risks

Napa County has 58 dams from massive to small and none on a new Associated Press list of 2,200 dams nationwide that are in bad shape and threaten communities.

That's good news for Napa Valley cities and wine country. Several local dams — Conn Creek Dam at Lake Hennessey, Milliken Dam at Milliken Reservoir and Rector Creek Dam at Rector Reservoir — could cause big-time damage if they failed.

Napa County’s 2020 multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan, among other things, looked at local dams.

“No dams have failed in Napa County to date,” the plan said. “As the risk assessment for Napa County illustrates, the chances of dam failure are low, but the consequences of such are quite severe.”

A map tells the story. Conn, Rector and Milliken dams are in the mountains to the east of Napa Valley. If they failed, water from their reservoirs could swamp the Napa River and flood communities on the way to San Pablo Bay.

The Associated Press compiled its nationwide list of dams and their conditions using National Inventory of Dams data supplemented by information gathered through public records requests.

Conn Creek Dam at Lake Hennessey

Conn Creek Dam was built in the mid-1940s by the city of Napa in the mountains east of Rutherford. The dam over Conn Creek that forms Lake Hennessey is 125 feet tall, made from earth and can hold back 31,000 acre-feet of water.

According to the Associated Press data base, Conn dam is in “fair” condition. The scale runs from a best of “satisfactory” to “fair” to “poor” to “unsatisfactory.”

A "fair" rating means the dam can handle normal conditions, but might be vulnerable to “rare or extreme hydrologic and/or seismic events."

Napa inspects the dam annually with the state Division of Dam Safety. It inspects the abutments and the valves and manages vegetation. It has a project out to bid to make minor concrete repairs to the dam spillway.

”We're staying on top of what we need to do,” city Deputy Utilities Director Joy Eldredge said.

More is needed. Eldredge said new state requirements mean looking at how the dam would handle a storm that dropped 27 inches of rain in 48 hours, causing Hennessey to top the dam.

That scenario could pose a problem. According to the county hazard plan, overtopping accounts for 34% of all dam failures and can occur because of inadequate spillway design. Spillways keep dams from overtopping.

Among other things, the city is looking at adding a secondary spillway.

To be clear, a storm that dumped 27 inches of rain in 48 hours would be unprecedented in modern times. Nearby Angwin received 10.48 inches of rain on Oct. 24, 2001 and 11.48 inches from Oct. 23-24, according to One Rain Napa. That October storm was among the wettest to hit the region in weather records dating to the 1890s.

If Conn Dam should fail, the waters of Lake Hennessey would drain into Napa Valley and swell the Napa River.

A state inundation map shows much of southeast Yountville would go underwater. In the city of Napa, water would flow through northeast subdivisions and through downtown. Napa Valley College sports fields would flood.

Local hazard mitigation plans estimate some 15,000 residents would be affected, 11,688 in the city of Napa alone. Property damage could top $4.7 billion.

Conn Dam was proposed in 1928 by Utility & Services, Inc. and initially met with mixed reaction in Napa Valley. Potential flooding was a concern.

The Napa Register in a March 19, 1928 front page editorial urged citizens to oppose the building of Conn Dam. It talked about St. Francis Dam, which a few days earlier had broken in Los Angeles County and caused a flood that killed more than 400 people.

“Even if the Conn Dam stood forever as solidly as a rock, its mere presence would be a constant menace that would depreciate property values here and would frighten away new settlers,” the paper said.

But the competing The Napa Journal on March 20, 1928 championed Conn Dam.

“If properly constructed, as the proposed Conn Valley dam will be under strict state supervision and inspection, it would be of little hazard,” the paper said.

That version of Conn Dam didn’t work out. By 1942, the city of Napa was buying the dam site from Utility & Services for $235,000 so it could create what became Lake Hennessey.

Conn Dam controversy had faded. Newspapers from that era no longer reflected fears that a dam might fail.

Milliken and Rector

Milliken Dam holds back Milliken Reservoir in the hills above Silverado. The city of Napa built 112-foot-high concrete dam in the mid-1920s.

The Associated Press data base shows the dam condition has the highest rating of “satisfactory.”

The Milliken outlook was different in 2000. The state Division of Safety of Dams said an earthquake could break the concrete dam open. The city responded by lowering water levels 25 feet below the crest.

Structural engineers in December 2004 recommended boring holes in the dam 16 feet below the crest. That was done in 2007. The holes are designed to drain water before the reservoir reaches levels that engineers said could overstress the dam during a large earthquake.

If Milliken Dam should fail, water would run through the heart of Silverado, flooding golf course and homes alike, according to the state inundation map. The city of Napa would be mostly spared, with even the Napa River flood control bypass remaining mostly dry.

Hazard plans estimate more than 3,700 residents could be affected and property damage could top $230 million.

Rector Dam is a 164-foot-tall earthen dam located in the mountains northeast of Yountville. It forms 4,535 acre-foot Rector Reservoir that provides water to the Veterans Home of California at Yountville and to Yountville.

The dam built in 1946 has the highest rating of “satisfactory.”

If it failed, the state inundation map shows water could flood southeast Yountville and the northeast city of Napa, running down Soscol Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.

Hazard reports estimate more than 4,000 residents could be affected and property damage could top a billion dollars.

Other dams

Napa County’s biggest dam is Monticello Dam, a 300-foot concrete structure in the east county built in the 1950s. It forms massive Lake Berryessa, which is 23 miles long and three miles wide and can hold 1.6 million acre feet of water.

The Associated Press data base has no safety rating for Monticello Dam. The dam is owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the federal government didn’t release the data, citing security reasons.

A Monticello Dam failure would have little flooding effect on Napa County. But a Yolo County inundation map shows Winters and Davis in that county and Dixon in Solano County would flood.

Skyline Wilderness Park near the city of Napa includes small Lake Marie, which is formed by a 1908 earthen dam. Inundation maps show a broken dam could send floodwaters through city of Napa neighborhoods in the Shurtleff Avenue area, affecting more than 2,600 residents.

That raises a question for Napa County’s bid to buy 850-acre Skyline park from the state — would the county or state be responsible for keeping the dam in good shape?

“It could be very expensive to maintain just not the dam, but the lake itself,” county Regional Park and Open Space District General Manager Chris Cahill said.

The Lake Marie dam appears to be in good condition. The Associated Press data base gives it the highest “satisfactory” rating.

Napa County’s oldest dam is 44-foot-tall St. Helena Lower dam built in 1878. It is located just west of the city of St. Helena. It is rated “fair.”

Many of Napa County’s dams are privately owned and are associated with smaller reservoirs for vineyards. All are listed by the Associated Press as being in either "satisfactory" or "fair" condition.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

