Napa County's bike champions offer tips for you to join them

“I think I would encourage (on-the-fence beginners) to get comfortable on their bike in an environment that’s generally safe, such as the Vine Trail,” Miller said.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail is to someday be a 47-mile biking-and-walking trail from Vallejo to Calistoga. Sections are already built, such as one extending about 12 miles from Kennedy Park through the city of Napa to Yountville.

“It’s amazing, really,” Miller said. “It’s been a huge cultural shift in our thinking of transportation.”

Miller started cycling during the 1980s when she was going to college in Seattle. She decided her car was “more a hindrance than a help,” so she got rid of it.

She biked to a Seattle job in an office and was told to take the freight elevator with her bike. People thought she was one of the messenger delivery people, given they were among the few who biked around the city during that era.

Her career took her back to her native Bay Area, where she worked for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District. She came to the Napa Valley Transportation Authority in 2012.

Stueland answered his cell phone for a Thursday interview while pedaling near his Brown Valley home.