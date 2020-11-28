Napa County's bumpy roads lack wine country panache

There would seem to be more bumps in the road ahead. The county has just experienced the Glass and Hennessey fires that destroyed hundreds of homes, which will lead to another round of pavement-punishing recovery efforts with big equipment.

Pedroza noted the Glass and Hennessey fires of 2020 for the most part burned different areas than the Tubbs, Atlas and Nuns fires of 2017.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis is sapping tax money for roads. The county has estimated these blows will add one year to its five-year road plan.

A bright spot is the $33 million settlement the county reached with Pacific Gas and Electric. That’s related to a lawsuit the county filed after Cal Fire determined PG&E equipment sparked the Atlas and Nuns fires.

The county will use $16 million of this settlement for fire-related road repair. The county Board of Supervisors recently allocated $1 million to be spent on Dry Creek Road, $1 million to be spent on Partrick Road and $2.5 million to be spent on Mount Veeder Road.

Pedroza is optimistic for the long term. He said a realistic goal for the unincorporated county is to boost that 47 score to a 70. That goal is based on new local and state revenue streams dedicated to pavement repair.