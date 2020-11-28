Napa County's bumpy roads lack wine country panache

Where the rubber hits the road in Napa County is often a pothole, if pavement scores are any indication.
The county and its cities combined have a pavement condition score of 57, in the “at risk” category, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) recently announced. Pavement is rated on a scale of 1 to 100 using a three-year running average, with 100 the best.
Local cities were a mixed bag. Yountville has the best score at 74, followed by Napa at 70, the only local jurisdictions in the “good” category. American Canyon at 63 is “fair.” Calistoga at 58 and St. Helena at 57 are “at risk.”
Many of the worst roads are outside of the cities. The unincorporated county’s rural roads have a score of 47 for 2017-19, the third-lowest score out of 109 Bay Area jurisdictions.
County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza pointed to the Tubbs, Atlas and Nuns fires of October 2017 as a reason why. Those fires destroyed about 650 local homes. In their wake, trucks drove rural roads hauling away debris and bringing materials for rebuilding.
“You’ve had more activities you normally don’t see that cause wear-and-tear,” Pedroza said.
Nor is the county hurrying to fix all of these roads. Pedroza said that will wait in various areas until a majority of the rebuilding is done, so newly repaved roads aren't damaged by an unusual amount of heavy equipment.
There would seem to be more bumps in the road ahead. The county has just experienced the Glass and Hennessey fires that destroyed hundreds of homes, which will lead to another round of pavement-punishing recovery efforts with big equipment.
Pedroza noted the Glass and Hennessey fires of 2020 for the most part burned different areas than the Tubbs, Atlas and Nuns fires of 2017.
In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis is sapping tax money for roads. The county has estimated these blows will add one year to its five-year road plan.
A bright spot is the $33 million settlement the county reached with Pacific Gas and Electric. That’s related to a lawsuit the county filed after Cal Fire determined PG&E equipment sparked the Atlas and Nuns fires.
The county will use $16 million of this settlement for fire-related road repair. The county Board of Supervisors recently allocated $1 million to be spent on Dry Creek Road, $1 million to be spent on Partrick Road and $2.5 million to be spent on Mount Veeder Road.
Support Local Journalism
Pedroza is optimistic for the long term. He said a realistic goal for the unincorporated county is to boost that 47 score to a 70. That goal is based on new local and state revenue streams dedicated to pavement repair.
None of the scores on what amounts to an MTC road repair report card are monolithic. An MTC map shows the county and its cities all have roads in various states of condition.
Take the northwest city of Napa for an example. Vine Hill Drive passing through a residential neighborhood is a smooth ride. Connecting to it is the Pinot area, with such streets as Burgundy Way and Tokay Drive showing cracked asphalt.
City Public Works Director Julie Lucido said the city intended to repair damaged sidewalks, curbs and gutters in the Pinot neighborhood last spring prior to repaving the streets. Then came COVID-19 and the related economic downturn.
"Not completing the sidewalk and street repair in this area this year is a direct result of the fiscal impact from the pandemic," Lucido said.
The city in 2009 launched a program to repave 10 miles of residential streets annually. Lucido said that's trending closer to seven miles these days, but that's because the city added sidewalk, curb and gutter repairs to the work. The 10 miles was pavement only.
Repairing concrete gutters helps preserve street pavement by improving drainage and gives work crews a solid edge to pave to, Lucido said. Also, crews don't have to cut into newly repaired streets to fix concrete in the future.
Lucido expects that 70 score for the city of Napa to increase over time, with the goal of reaching 80. The city typically spends $6.7 million annually on paving and $2.7 million on sidewalk, curb and gutter repairs.
WATCH NOW: DIFFERENT WAYS TO RECYCLE YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE
SEE NAPA VALLEY'S NEW WELCOME CENTER
CATCH UP ON MORE NAPA COUNTY NEWS
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
News of the family-built roller coaster went “viral” — delighting readers around the world, including one very special man.
It’s an unfortunate end for the homeless, but this camp, along with others in Napa, have gotten out control, said Napa City Manager Steve Potter.
Tired of speeders, someone took the matter into their own hands and built two striped asphalt speed bumps across Hilltop Drive.
The COVID-19 pandemic led Napans to take up all kinds of new hobbies and projects. Some locals got into sourdough bread baking. Others got hoo…
Napa County plummeted overnight from the COVID-19 orange tier to the purple tier, leaving many local business owners scrambling Tuesday to adj…
Five employees and 18 students attending classes in the Napa Valley Unified School District have contracted the coronavirus.
Alicia Sanner of Napa said the last promotion that went to a man less qualified than herself was the proverbial last straw, so, the 36-year-ol…
Napa County must halve its daily COVID-19 cases to escape the purple pit of the state’s color-coded rating system.
For almost 40 years, Auction Napa Valley was a fixture of wine country philanthropy, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for local charita…
A33-year-old Napa man was sentenced to 42 years in state prison after pleading no contest in Napa Superior Court to an assortment of child mol…
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.