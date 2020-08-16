Napa County's Cain winery request involves detective work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cain Vineyard and Winery located atop the Mayacamas Mountains is trying to clarify what its four-decade-old use permit actually means, leading to a kind of history detective exercise.

The winery west of St. Helena looks likely to carry its points, based on the Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting two weeks ago. But the path getting there is far more winding than might first appear necessary.

After all, the use permit issued in 1981 by the county Planning Commission to Jerry and Joyce Cain is in black and white. It’s just that those three typewritten pages are from another, much simpler Napa County wine world era.

“It’s like we’re trying to analyze this 1981 document through 2020 terminology,” Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon said.

A handwritten scrawl on the permit says, “Installation of a sign at the entrance to the winery reading ‘No tours and tastings.’" But what does that mean?

Cain argued the ban is on drop-in visitors. Even if the permit is silent on by-appointment visitors and marketing events, the county in 1981 intended to allow those uses. This is evident because county-approved winery includes hospitality space and five customer parking spaces.